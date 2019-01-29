AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Qatar vs UAE

It’s time for the semi-final between Qatar and host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and excitement is at an all-time high.

The Qataris are favorites going into this one based on their form in the tournament, but UAE are capable of pulling off a surprise or two just as they did against Australia in the quarter-finals of the competition.

So just how can both these sides line up in the semi-final? We may have a slight idea.

Qatar

The Qataris will be without prolific scorer and defender Bassam Al-Rawi for this one after he picked up a yellow card in the game against Korea Republic, while the match-winner from that game Abdelaziz Hatim also misses out through suspension.

A welcome addition to the Qatari ranks however is that of Abdelkarim Hassan who should fit right in considering the quality he has got. This is how Qatar could line up for this one:

UAE

As for the hosts, they suffered a series of injuries in the game against Australia, but could still have their main players back in time, so this one could be a slightly tricky prediction.

Coach Alberto Zaccheroni doesn’t have the kind of options his opponents do, but he is capable of springing a surprise nonetheless.