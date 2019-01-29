AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar vs UAE, live stream, semi-finals, updates, when and where to watch

The semi-final stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament continues tonight as Qatar come up against host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Plenty is expected from this encounter, and the winner will book a spot in the finals to play Japan, who shockingly defeated favorites Iran 3-0 yesterday.

Here is all you need to know about the clash:

When to watch

The semi-finals between Qatar and UAE will be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 29th January. It will kick off at 10:00 PM HKT/SGT.

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Japan-based fans can tune in to Al-Kass Sports Channel, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Fans in Iraq can catch the action live on beIN Sports CONNECT.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.