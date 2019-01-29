AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Xavi prediction comes true again as Japan beat Iran

It seemed rather impossible for Xavi Hernandez’s predictions of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 draw to come true when he put it out there, but with a few days till the final, it looks shockingly clear that the Spaniard knows basically everything. 

It was reported by FOX Sports Asia that Xavi had correctly predicted 7 out of the 8 quarter-finalists at the tournament, and now it seems as if he even got the finalists right.

Semi-finals were set as Iran vs Japan (which was 100% spot on), and Qatar vs Australia (only partially off). But nobody would have expected Japan to get the better of Iran – all except Xavi of course.

As can be seen, Xavi went for a Japan victory, and the Samurai Blue duly delivered with a 3-0 thrashing of Team Melli, and now there is belief that Qatar will win against UAE tonight to ensure it is a final that the Barcelona legend predicted.

The midfielder has suggested that Qatar will win the whole thing, and considering his recent track record, nobody will doubt it.

