AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are very well prepared to face Qatar – UAE midfilder Ali Salmeen

Hosts United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) young midfilder Ali Salmeen has said that he and his teammates are completely focussed on the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinal against Qatar to be held on Tuesday.

Japan have already booked their spot in the final of the Asian Cup 2019 to be held on February 1 and now, hosts UAE will face high-flying Qatar in the second semifinal to earn the right to challenge the four-time champions Samurai Blue in the grand finale at Abu Dhabi.

“We are very well prepared for this important game, and our focus is purely on the match. We need to beat Qatar so that we can reach the final. It is true to say that it is a crucial game, not only because it is a semifinal, but also because it is in our own country,” said the Al-Wasl star.

“Although we have Khalifa Mubarak and Mohamed Gharib missing through injury, we will do our utmost to ensure that we do not miss them. Rest assured, we will be doing everything we can to beat Qatar and qualify for the final,” the Whites midfielder said during the news conference ahead of the semifinal.

Thousands of Emirati fans will be expected to flock the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for the crunch semifinal encounter and Salmeen expects the 12th man to play a part in deciding the outcome of the fixture.

“I do not think that our fans need a rallying cry because they have been with us from the beginning. They are the strength which can inspire us on the pitch. At our last game [against Australia] they came in large numbers so I hope even more will attend the semi-final with Qatar,” he said.