AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar are one big family – Captain Hassan Al-Haydos ahead of UAE semifinal

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos has said that the team spirit inside the Maroon camp is higher than ever as they prepare to face hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Qatar will be playing their first semifinal in the continental championship and Al-Haydos, who is featuring in his third Asian Cup, said that the atmosphere in the dressing room has been excellent.

“I think everyone can see the [excellent] atmosphere among the players. Indeed, the 23 players plus all the technical staff are one big family and that is something which reflects positively on the pitch,” said the Qatar veteran in the news conference ahead of the semifinal match.

“We are confident and have prepared well for the match. We to be exactly where we are now, and we are looking forward to doing even better,” said the Al-Sadd forward.

The 28-year-old who has over 100 caps for Qatar is hopeful of setting up a final clash with four-time champions at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

“Of course, we hope we will qualify for the final, but nothing will be easy, We have been enjoying the tournament since the first minute, and we are all focused on trying to do our very best for the team. Our path so far has been very difficult with many obstacles, but we have progressed, and we are looking to improve even further against the UAE and reach the final,” he added.

2011 Asian Cup winners Japan defeated IR Iran 3-0 in the first semifinal on Monday to book a spot in the final and await the winners of the second semifinal between hosts UAE and Qatar.