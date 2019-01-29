AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam, Thailand receive praise from AFC technical team for impressive display

Vietnam national football team have received high praise from Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Technical Study Group (TSG) for their performance in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The AFC’s Technical Study Group are an experienced group of technical analysts who have been assigned to analyse all 51 matches of the Asian Cup 2019 and will produce the AFC Asian Cup Technical Report at the conclusion of the tournament.

The Asian football body said that the TSG had observed 48 matches held in the 17th edition of the continental championship and were in praise of the Golden Dragons, who reached the quarterfinals, in their early observations.

“Technical observers were quick to recognise early dividends on AFC’s investment in development, such as Vietnam’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals with more than half of the squad that had finished as runners-up at the AFC U-23 Championship in China only a year ago,” the AFC said on its website.

Vietnam, coached by Park Hang-seo, had reached the final of the U-23 continental event last year before also reaching the semifinal of the 2018 Asian Games and winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 towards the end of the year.

They also had a great start to the new year progressing to the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup and defeating Jordan on penalties to make the quarterfinal. However, Park’s boys lost to eventual finalist Japan in what was a closely contested last eight tie.

The TSG also pinpointed Southeast Asian giants Thailand for their showing in the tournament. “Vietnam, along with other contenders such as Thailand, Jordan and Kyrgyz Republic received due credit from the Technical group for demonstrating that they could be competitive at continental level,” said the AFC.

The committee also mentioned Qatar sensation Almoez Ali who is currently the leading goalscorer in the Asian Cup after also winning the golden boot at the AFC U-23 Championship last year.

AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Technical Team consists of Lim Kim Chon of Malaysia, Kwok Ka Ming of Hong Kong, PN Sivaji of Singapore, Abdulla Hassan of UAE, Choi Seung-bum of Korea Republic and lslam Akhmedov of Uzbekistan along with FIFA Guest Analysts Branimir Ujevic and Chris Loxston.

The TSG Leadership and Co-ordination Group comprises AFC Technical Director Andy Roxburgh, AFC Deputy Technical Director Wim Koevermans and TSG Administrator Jose Carpio, while Graham Turner is the group’s Technical Writer.