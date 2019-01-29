AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE semifinal will be our toughest challenge yet – Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez has admitted that his team’s semifinal against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday will be the most difficult match yet in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Qatar defeated favourites Korea Republic 1-0 in the quarterfinals to make the last four, but their Spanish coach believes UAE will be an even tougher challenge for the Maroons as the two teams fight it out to decide who will face Japan in the final on February 1.

“The match against UAE is more difficult than the ones we have faced previously. As you progress in a tournament every game becomes harder and harder,” said the coach at the news conference ahead of the game.

Highlights – Korea Republic vs Qatar

“We must try to play in the correct way in order to get the right result. My players are highly motivated and want to achieve the win which would help us go through to the final,” said Sanchez who is preparing his players for Qatar’s first ever appearance in the semifinal of the Asian Cup.

Qatar have been the dark horses of the tournament so far as the young side have defeated Son Heung-min’s Korea, Iraq and Saudi Arabia among others on their way to the semifinal.

“I think that one of the key reasons for us reaching this stage of the competition is that the players have been aware of the pressure. In any competition you have pressure as you need to get the right results,” said Sanchez of his young squad.

“The team, I believe, has coped very well with the situation so far. Of course, all of us know there is added pressure because it is the semi-final, but I think we are feeling confident rather than under pressure ahead of the match,” he added.

“It is a very big game for us, and we are very pleased to be in the semifinals of this very important tournament. Hopefully against the UAE we are going to play to our strengths and try to do our very best to continue [even further] in the competition,” the former Aspire Academy coach said.

Qatar will be without the suspended Abdelaziz Hatim, scorer of the winner against Korea Republic in the quarters, and Bassam Al Rawi, scorer of the winner against Iraq in the Round of 16. However, Sanchez believes that won’t be too much of a problem.

“As I have said previously it is normal to be missing players at this stage of a competition. The key point for us is that everyone is ready and waiting to play and to help the team in the process. I am sure that the 11 that start will perform very well for us against a strong side that has shown great organisation, and which has talented players who can make a difference,” he said.