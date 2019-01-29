AFC Asian Cup 2019: We promise to make our fans happy with a win over Qatar – UAE head coach Zaccheroni

United Arab Emirates (UAE) head coach Alberto Zaccheroni has vowed to bring smiles to the Emirati football fans by winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinal against Qatar on Tuesday.
Hosts UAE reached the semifinals of the tournament after a 1-0 win over defending champions Australia and will now face Felix Sanchez’s Qatar, who have impressed in the competition with a young squad.
And Zaccheroni, who won the Asian Cup with Japan in 2011, is confident he can set up a final against his former side on February 1.
“I want to achieve the goal that I set when I first came to the UAE, and that is to reach the final,” said the Italian coach during the news conference ahead of the semifinal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
“That is also the aim of the players, the technical staff and everyone at the UAE Football Association. The fans have supported us in all games, and we hope they will turn up in big numbers and we promise to make them happy with a win,” said a confident Zaccheroni.
He said that his team has been improving match by match and will continue to do so when they face the Maroons. “It is true that we had some difficulties in the first group stage games, as well as in the Round of 16. But we are evolving and our performance in the last game [against Australia] was very good. I am therefore confident that we will be able to beat Qatar with a good performance,” he said.
“Qatar are a strong and organised team, and one that has yet to concede a goal. They have done well, not just here, but also in 2018. We must be highly focused in order to reach the final,” he said about UAE’s regional rivals.
حدد الايطالي البرتو زاكيروني المدير الفني لمنتخبنا الوطني الأول ، هدفه من مواجهة المنتخب القطري في نصف نهائي بطولة كأس آسيا، مبيناً أن الأبيض يدخل المباراة وهو يضع نصب عينيه الحصول على بطاقة التأهل إلى نهائي البطولة، ومواصلة المشوار من أجل تحقيق الحلم الأكبر وهو الظفر باللقب للمرة الأولى في تاريخ الإمارات العربية المتحدة، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه في المؤتمر الصحفي التقديمي للمباراة الذي انعقد اليوم بالعاصمة أبو ظبي, ورفض المدرب فكرة التفريط في فرصة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية، موضحاً أن الوصول إلى المرحلة الحالية من البطولة جاء بفضل تضافر الجهود، ونتاجاً لعمل شاق ومستمر، وأن المنافسة على لقب كأس آسيا حلم عمل من أجله الجميع على مدار عامين، مشدداً على أهمية التركيز ومواصلة القتال بقوة حتى يتحول الحلم إلى واقع, وأكد المدير الفني لمنتخبنا معرفته الكاملة بالمنتخب القطري، مشيراً إلى أنه حرص على دراسة المنافس وتحليله، وبات يعرف عنه كل كبيرة وصغيرة ويدرك مواطن القوة ونقاط الضعف لدى المنافس، مضيفاً أن المواجهة لن تكون سهلة وأن طريق المنتخب إلى النهائي لن يكون مفروشاً بالورود، لكنه عاد وأكد أنه يعرف كيف يواجه منافسه ويتغلب عليه,وجدد زاكيروني ثقته الكاملة في كل العناصر الموجودة مع المنتخب، مؤكداً أن كل اللاعبين الموجودين مع المنتخب حالياً في كامل الجاهزية، وجميعهم رهن إشارة الجهاز الفني ويمكن لأي لاعب تقديم الإضافة المطلوبة، ولفت المدرب إلى أن المنتخب لن يتأثر بغياب المدافعين محمد أحمد وخليفة مبارك اللذين يغيبان بسبب الإصابة متمنياً لهما عاجل الشفاء، وأكد زاكيروني جاهزية البدلاء لسد النقص، مضيفاً أن الأبيض قادر على تحقيق الهدف المرسوم بمن حضر, وثمن المدير الفني للأبيض الوقفة القوية للجماهير الإماراتية خلف الأبيض، منوهاً إلى أن الجماهير لعبت دوراً كبيراً، وكان لها تأثير واضح في النتائج الجيدة التي حققها المنتخب في المرحلة السابقة، بفضل التشجيع المتواصل والمؤازرة المستمرة، آملاً أن يتواصل الدعم في مباراة نصف النهائي، وأن تظل الجماهير وقوداً يشعل حماس اللاعبين ويزيد من دوافعهم من أجل تأمين بطاقة التأهل
“We are all aware of the importance of the game. Each game for us is very important and we are approaching the match with Qatar as if it was a final. We are fully aware of our responsibilities, responsibilities which we are all willing to share so that we can beat Qatar in the semifinals,” he said.
The hosts will be without Khalifa Mubarak and Mohamed Gharib in the semifinal after sustaining injuries, but Zaccheroni is not overly concerned about the players who are unavailable for selection.
“What is important is that I have 21 players available. I always look to involve the players based on the importance of the game, and so far, both the experienced and younger players have shown an excellent fighting spirit on the pitch,” he said.