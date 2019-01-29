AFC Asian Cup 2019: We promise to make our fans happy with a win over Qatar – UAE head coach Zaccheroni

United Arab Emirates (UAE) head coach Alberto Zaccheroni has vowed to bring smiles to the Emirati football fans by winning the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinal against Qatar on Tuesday.

Hosts UAE reached the semifinals of the tournament after a 1-0 win over defending champions Australia and will now face Felix Sanchez’s Qatar, who have impressed in the competition with a young squad.

And Zaccheroni, who won the Asian Cup with Japan in 2011, is confident he can set up a final against his former side on February 1.

“I want to achieve the goal that I set when I first came to the UAE, and that is to reach the final,” said the Italian coach during the news conference ahead of the semifinal at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Hosts UAE train after reaching Asian Cup semi-finals

“That is also the aim of the players, the technical staff and everyone at the UAE Football Association. The fans have supported us in all games, and we hope they will turn up in big numbers and we promise to make them happy with a win,” said a confident Zaccheroni.

He said that his team has been improving match by match and will continue to do so when they face the Maroons. “It is true that we had some difficulties in the first group stage games, as well as in the Round of 16. But we are evolving and our performance in the last game [against Australia] was very good. I am therefore confident that we will be able to beat Qatar with a good performance,” he said.

“Qatar are a strong and organised team, and one that has yet to concede a goal. They have done well, not just here, but also in 2018. We must be highly focused in order to reach the final,” he said about UAE’s regional rivals.

“We are all aware of the importance of the game. Each game for us is very important and we are approaching the match with Qatar as if it was a final. We are fully aware of our responsibilities, responsibilities which we are all willing to share so that we can beat Qatar in the semifinals,” he said.

The hosts will be without Khalifa Mubarak and Mohamed Gharib in the semifinal after sustaining injuries, but Zaccheroni is not overly concerned about the players who are unavailable for selection.

“What is important is that I have 21 players available. I always look to involve the players based on the importance of the game, and so far, both the experienced and younger players have shown an excellent fighting spirit on the pitch,” he said.