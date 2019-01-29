AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan’s first goal created an emotional breakdown for Iran players – Carlos Queiroz

Outgoing IR Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has admitted that Japan’s opening goal scored by Yuya Osako during the second half of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 led to an emotional breakdown in his players.

Iran were knocked out of the Asian Cup by Japan after a 3-0 defeat at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain ending their dream of winning the continental championship after 43 years and also leading to the departure of Queiroz after eight years in charge of Team Melli.

The match was goalless at the half-time break, but the all important breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Takumi Minamino took advantage of a defensive lapse from Iran to create the opener.

The Japanese forward went down under a challenge from Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji at the edge of the box and while the Iran defenders surrounded the referee, Minamino recovered the ball and crossed in for Osako to open the scoring from a header past Alireza Beiranvand.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)

And Queiroz believes Iran players never really recovered from that moment in the game.

“That moment created an emotional breakdown in my team and after that there was only one team on the pitch and that was Japan,” said Queiroz during the news conference after the game. “Just to say the best team won, the best team deserve to be in the final and congratulations to Japan,” he added.

Osako doubled Blue Samurai’s advantage from the penalty spot in the 67th minute before Genki Haraguchi hit the final nail in Iran’s coffin scoring the third in the second minute of second half added time.

Japan will now face the winners of the second semifinal between hosts United Arab Emirates and Japan.