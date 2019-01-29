AFC Asian Cup 2019: Tactical flexibility helped us defeat Iran – Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has said that it was reactive tactics which helped the Samurai Blue trump IR Iran 3-0 and reach the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday.

Japan defeated firm favourites Iran in the semifinal held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain to book a spot in the final to be held on February 1 and will now face winners of the second semifinal between hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar scheduled for Tuesday.

And talking during the news conference after the game, the former Japan midfielder praised his players for the fighting spirit they displayed against Asia’s top-ranked team Iran. “Iran have had great results in the past and we knew they were going to be a very tough opponent, but the players had prepared well and they showed great fighting spirit,” said Moriyasu.

“They didn’t forget to have the mindset of challengers and that gave us the win. I am happy the players could show the spirit to fight and to deliver a good result,” he said. Japan had won all their previous matches in the competition by a single-goal margin, however they scored thrice against an Iran side who had not conceded a single goal in their first five matches.

“I don’t think we have changed compared to how we have played in the previous matches, but what our players did [on Monday] was, by respecting and knowing our opponent, they tried to perform to their best individually and as a team and play for the result,” said Moriyasu.

“Knowing that Iran have a strong attack and are strong physically, the players were aggressive and showed a lot of fighting spirit, and that was the difference. We tried to win the second ball and they were persistent. We knew it would be very hard to hold the ball, but the players tried hard and delivered the ball from the defensive line to the forwards and I think that was the good part,” he said.

“We were able to be aggressive in attack and defence but we were patient defensively and we were able to stop the Iranian attacks. There wasn’t just one style of play in this match, but the players showed flexibility and that’s what got us our result. In the final we will have our football ideals but when we face the reality we will adjust to that,” said Moriyasu who lifted the Asian Cup as a player back in 1992.