AFC Asian Cup 2019: Carlos Queiroz posts emotional goodbye after stepping down as Iran coach

Carlos Queiroz confirmed that he will be stepping down as Iran coach and thanked his players and staff in an Instagram post.

Reports emerged that Queiroz, 65, had stepped down as Iran coach following his team’s 3-0 defeat to Japan in the Asian Cup 2019 semifinals and the Portuguese coach has appeared to confirm them in an emotional Instagram post.

In the post, Queiroz thanked his players and the staff for working alongside him for the past 8 years and expressed satisfaction in doing the job on his terms.

The post read:

“There are no words to express my gratitude to this players, for everything they have done all over these years, for their effort, support and commitment.

It was an honour to be side by side with these great men, in this 8 year journey, facing all the adversities, always and always with great character, the top character for which I believe they deserved to play the final.

Congratulations to Japan, the best team tonight, but honour to Team Melli, for what they built for their people, for the football they show to the World, and for the legacy they take to the future.

This was one of the best football families of my career and I wish all these players the best! Now the end is here. I did it my way, giving the very best of me, with the support of my staff – thank you guys! And gratitude you to all the Iranian fans.”

Queiroz is heavily linked with the vacant Colombia job and is expected to succeed Jose Pekerman.