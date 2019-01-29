AFC Asian Cup 2019: How Hajime Moriyasu and Japan nullified goal-crazy Iran

Two Asian Goliaths met on the field in the Semifinals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. However, the match between Japan and Iran tilted one way more than the other, with the latter the heavy favourites to progress. However, the Samurai Blue put on a masterclass themselves to dump their opponents out of the competition. We try to analyze how exactly they did it.

Highlights – Iran vs Japan

When Yuya Osako scored Japan’s second goal of the night, the blue half of the crowd went wild. They cheered, prayed, celebrated; anything which allowed them to take in what had just happened. However, on the sidelines, there was a much-reserved figure, who barely mustered a smile and a clap, before returning to his notepad.

Not many had expected Hajime Moriyasu to steer his side through to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Final. The former Japan U23 coach had assisted manager Akira Nishino during the 2018 World Cup. However, once the latter was relieved of his duties, Moriyasu was decided upon as the worthy candidate to lead the Samurai Blue.

A former player himself, Moriyasu took charge of Japan when they were on a crossroads. The old guard had begun to leave, with the new generation still finding their feet. Despite that, the 50-year-old head coach managed to steer them through a successful period, without losing a single match.

However, what Japan made up in efficiency, they lacked in flair and for that, Moriyasu’s version of the Samurai Blue was criticized.

Japan began their 2019 AFC Asian Cup with a narrow 3-2 win over Turkmenistan, before securing another one-goal win over Oman courtesy of a controversial penalty. A 2-1 win over Uzbekistan followed before a couple of 1-0 wins helped them knock Saudi Arabia and Vietnam out of the competition.

And so, the side who had barely managed to outscore their opponents somehow found themselves up against the mighty Iran, who had scored twelve goals throughout the tournament, without conceding any.

Absorb and Attack

Many had allotted the ‘favourites’ tag to Iran before the match even began. However, soon after the referee blew his whistle, it became clear that Japan were not to be taken for granted. Right from kick-off, the Samurai Blue set up in a way to absorb Iran’s pressure, before catching them off guard and attacking at quick pace. However, Team Melli stood firm and launched attacks of their own, albeit to no avail.

The second half saw a change in Iran’s approach to the game. They had decided to step up their attacking efforts in order to close the tie in normal time. However, their hastiness was what cost them in the end. Japan began finding space behind the Iran fullbacks more often, with makeshift forward Takumi Minamino exploiting the opportunity on several occasions.

The first time around, Minamino got in behind the right side of the defence, before being fouled just outside the area. However, as the Iran players circled the referee to protest about a potential dive, the ‘number 9’ stood up and delivered a perfect cross in for Yuya Osako to score.

Japan’s second goal came from the same side after Minamino exploited the same area to deliver a low cross in, which struck the hand of an Iranian defender in the box. Osako stepped up again to score his and Japan’s second of the night.

Defensive Masterclass

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 19: TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU

Japan knew that stopping Sardar Azmoun on the night may just help them stop the Iranian attack. Azmoun, who had scored four goals so far in the AFC Asian Cup, suddenly had to shoulder all the responsibility after strike partner Mehdi Taremi was suspended.

Two players key to stopping Azmoun were centre-back pairing Maya Yoshida and Takehiro Tomiyasu. And while the former was given the duties of keeping the backline in check, the latter was asked to keep a close eye on Azmoun. Needless to say, both defenders did their job to perfection, restricting Iran to a few shots on target and no goals.

Moreover, Japan’s defensive resilience forced Iran to commit more men to the attack, leaving them open for a counter; a tactic which the Samurai Blue applied to perfection.

And so, just like that, the most ‘boring’ side in the tournament got the better of one of the most lethal ones by outscoring them! As a result, they will now face either Qatar or UAE for a chance to lift yet another title.