Reports: Carlos Queiroz steps down as Iran manager after AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinal exit to Japan

Carlos Queiroz reportedly stepped down as Iran manager after his team exited the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the hands of Japan in the semifinals.

Bassil Mikdadi, President of Jazzar agency and Founder of Futbol Palestine, tweeted out from the post match press conference that Carlos Queiroz had stepped down as the Iran coach following their 3-0 semifinal defeat to Japan.

BREAKING: Queiroz is OUT as @TeamMelliIran manager #IRNvJPN Queiroz: "You have to understand that this is the end. I am happy because as a a coach I did things my way" #AsianCup2019 — Bassil Mikdadi (@6mikdadi) January 28, 2019

Queiroz, 65, was appointed coach of Iran in April of 2011 and oversaw a fantastic resurgence in Iranian football in the time he has been in charge. He helped them qualify for 2 World Cup finals and was responsible for Iran attaining the number 1 ranking among Asian teams in 2013.

Despite not always seeing eye to eye with the Iranian federation, the former Real Madrid manager always enjoyed the backing of the sports ministry, who even overturned his resignation in the same year.

His contract with the team was due to end after the Asian Cup anyway, and it would appear that he has his mind set on moving on to his next challenge with Colombia, after reports emerged linking him to the job that Jose Pekerman had vacated.

Queiroz had previously expressed his delight at being linked with a job as prestigious as the Colombian one, but had stopped short of making any concrete statements regarding his future after the Asian Cup.