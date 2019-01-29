Why IR Iran should be proud of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign

Iran’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign came to a screeching halt as Japan got the better of them by three goals to nil in the first semifinal of the tournament.

Though they were knocked out despite being widely expected to win the tournament, there are still quite a few positives one can derive from their semifinal run. And here are 5 reasons why Carlos Queiroz’s men must be proud of their campaign.

Ashkan Dejagah impresses in possibly his farewell tournament

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 2-0 Oman (Ashkan Dejagah 41′)

The 32-year-old Iran skipper came into the tournament well aware of the fact that the Asian Cup might possibly his farewell tournament. And he gave some incredible performances, playing the number 10 role for Team Melli.

Dejagah played all the six matches for Iran in the tourney and created the most number of chances for them – 10. He even got on the scoresheet, helping the side with two goals.

Though his semifinal appearance was cut short as he was taken off 20 minutes from full-time, Dejagah and the people of Iran should be proud of the shift he’s put in.

Alireza Beiranvand emerges as Asia’s best goalkeeper

3' Penalty SAVED! Alireza Beiranvand, you beauty! He has saved from Cristiano Ronaldo, and now saves from Al-Mahaijri!#IRNvOMA #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll pic.twitter.com/kasLYN1eak — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2019

If anyone had any doubts over Alireza Beiranvan’s ability as a goalkeeper after a stupendous World Cup in Russia, those doubts were quickly taken away by the Iran shot-stopper by his performances in the Asian Cup.

Beiranvand kept five clean sheets, the most in the tournament so far and saved Ahmed Al Mahaijri 2 minutes into the round of 16 encounter against Oman.

Though the Iran goalkeeper turned down a move to Euope after the World Cup to stay with Persepolis, it’ll be hard for him to say no to European sides if they come calling now!

Hossein Kanani a bright prospect

The 24-year-old centre-back, Hossein Kanani has emerged as a bright prospect for the future and along with Majid Hosseini, he could be the star of Iran football for the next decade.

In four appearances, the youngster made 10 clearances and blocked a shot too. The 22-year-old Majid Hosseini, on the other hand, made three appearances and amassed 12 clearances in them. A long way to go for the defending duo.

5 clean sheets in as many matches till quarterfinal

Along with Qatar, Iran were the only side who did not concede a single goal till the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. While they started with a 5-0 mauling of Yemen in their tournament opener, they followed it up with a 2-0 victory against Vietnam and a goalless draw against Iran to cap off the group stage.

Then in the round of 16, they defeated Oman 2-0 and registered a resounding 3-0 victory over China PR in the quarterfinal. Though a lot of it goes down to Beiranvand, the Iran defence was rock solid too with the semifinal against Japan being an anomaly.

The rockstar that is Sardar Azmoun

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 8: SARDAR AZMOUN

Undoubtedly, the star of Iran’s show in the tournament was their 24-year-old forward Sardar Azmoun. He finished as the joint second highest goal-scorer of the tournament with four goals and led the Iran attack by example, till the quarterfinals at least.

Azmoun had the most number of shots in the tournament for any Iran player – 24, which becomes 28 if we include the blocked shots too. He created the third most chances for them – 8, and got an assist to his name as well. Moreover, one of his shots hit the woodwork too.

The forward’s best performance came in the quarterfinal agaisnt China, where he single-handedly sent Team Dragon packing out of the tournament.