AFC Asian Cup |

Fans left with mixed reactions as Iran crash out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 defeat to Japan

Iran ended up flattering to deceive as all their solidity and ‘oomph’ factor in the lead up to the semi-finals came to a halt at the hands of Japan.

A double from Yuya Osako and a late third from Genki Haraguchi sealed what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 win for Japan, as they dumped favourites Iran out of the tournament in the semifinals.

Iran shot themselves in the foot for the first goal, losing focus while appealing to the referee, as Japan played on and Osako scored. What had been a testy, fiercely competitive encounter until then started tilting in Japan’s favour as a handball led to a penalty soon after, which Osako also stepped up to convert.

The third goal, which came in the 91st minute, was merely the icing on the cake as Iran had all but surrendered the match by then.

Naturally, with Iran entering the match as hot favourites and falling well short of expectations, the fans were torn in their appraisal of the match – with some blaming Iran for the manner of the defeat while others credited Japan for holding their nerve.

There were even a few fans that were appreciative of all the work team Melli and Carlos Queiroz had done to get this far in the tournament.

Here, we survey the whole spectrum of reactions and the fallout from the match.

‘https://twitter.com/PaulmurphyBKK/status/1089914635942162432

Comments