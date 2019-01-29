Fans left with mixed reactions as Iran crash out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 defeat to Japan

Iran ended up flattering to deceive as all their solidity and ‘oomph’ factor in the lead up to the semi-finals came to a halt at the hands of Japan.

A double from Yuya Osako and a late third from Genki Haraguchi sealed what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 win for Japan, as they dumped favourites Iran out of the tournament in the semifinals.

Iran shot themselves in the foot for the first goal, losing focus while appealing to the referee, as Japan played on and Osako scored. What had been a testy, fiercely competitive encounter until then started tilting in Japan’s favour as a handball led to a penalty soon after, which Osako also stepped up to convert.

The third goal, which came in the 91st minute, was merely the icing on the cake as Iran had all but surrendered the match by then.

Naturally, with Iran entering the match as hot favourites and falling well short of expectations, the fans were torn in their appraisal of the match – with some blaming Iran for the manner of the defeat while others credited Japan for holding their nerve.

There were even a few fans that were appreciative of all the work team Melli and Carlos Queiroz had done to get this far in the tournament.

Here, we survey the whole spectrum of reactions and the fallout from the match.

#IRNvJPN Well this should be an interesting press conference. Will Quieroz continue with Team Melli? Is he off to Colombia? Stay tuned to find out! #AsianCup2019 — Bassil Mikdadi (@6mikdadi) January 28, 2019

Iran for all their talent tend to self-destruct at critical moments very often. That's exactly what happened today. Once Japan scored the first goal, they couldn't even stitch a decent move together. #asiancup2019 #IRNvJPN — Sucheth (@kunjiru91) January 28, 2019

On the other hand, Japan were brilliant, defended well and didn't let the occassion get to them. I had a feeling before the game they might just sneak through, especially if they score first and they did. #asiancup2019 #IRNvJPN — Sucheth (@kunjiru91) January 28, 2019

#IRNvJPN Well, that escalated quickly! Japan run away with it in the second half. Nothing went right for Iran after the break and a golden generation that has dominated Asia for the past 4 years will not lift the crown. Post match thoughts here⬇️#AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/9bcec7geYs — Bassil Mikdadi (@6mikdadi) January 28, 2019

Best match I've seen Japan play in the tournament. 😍🇯🇵 #IRNvJPN — َ (@nazj_) January 28, 2019

WHAT A RESULT! It is 🇯🇵 JAPAN who are through to the AFC Asian Cup final after stunning hot favourites 🇮🇷 IRAN!

Are the Samurai Blue destined to win a 5th title??? #AsianCup2019 #IRNvJPN — StellarPay.Org (@StellarpayOrg) January 28, 2019

Entertaining game. The Iranians lose their cool very easily and get put off their game. Japan are a classy side on their last 3 performances.#IRNvJPN — Peter Snappy (@psnappy_peter) January 28, 2019

@jfa_samuraiblue beat Iran 3-0

Didnt predict the scoreline and happy about that. Full credit on DFs for cleansheet as well. Great discipline by all.

Lets go all the way in #AsianCup2019 #AsianCup #IRNvJPN #daihyo #SAMURAIBLUE #王座奪還 — Yoshi Shimada (@yoshinori25) January 28, 2019

Credit where credit is due. Japan understood the magnitude of the occasion, and rose to it. Iran looked unbeatable until tonight. Taremi's absence was felt, as Japan controlled the possession in key moments. Tomiyasu played his best match tonight. #IRNvJPN #AsianCup2019 — Branko Belan (@BBelan) January 28, 2019

If that second half is 'the Japanese way' he talked about at the start of his appointment, then maybe it won't be so bad. #AsianCup2019 #IRNvJPN #Daihyo — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) January 28, 2019

Feel gutted for Queiroz who has dedicated so much to Team Melli despite having continual run-ins with the Iranian federation bosses and difficulties of sanctions on Iran. They've played some superb football along the way. #IRNvJPN — Ben Williams (@BenitoWill) January 28, 2019

FT Iran 0 Japan 3. The Blue Samurai become the first side in the final of the Asian Cup. They annihilated Iran. What a performance #IRNvJPN #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/iRhoTEec2z — Football 24/7 (@foetball247) January 28, 2019

The Japanese players performing best when it matters the most. 🇯🇵 #IRNvJPN #AsianCup2019 — harikumaran (@kumaran_hari) January 28, 2019

FT | Iran 0-3 Japan

No time added for the scuffle at the end. A superb second half for Japan, they absolutely turned it on in attack. Iran making some absolutely amateur errors to give up those goals. #Daihyo through to final, where they've a 100% record. #AsianCup2019 #IRNvJPN — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) January 28, 2019

Not that it mattered in the grand scheme of things – but Azmoun should have been off. #IRNvJPN #AsianCup2019 — Matthew Mohan (@MatthewMohanCNA) January 28, 2019

I can't believe this,we were such a good team through the whole tournament…it's really heartbreaking

Thank you @TeamMelliIran and Queiroz for everything #IRNvJPN #asiancup2019 — Anna 🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷 (@AnnnnnnnnnnA_M) January 28, 2019

3 lucky goals see Japan through to AFC finals – a consolation for the World Cup at least. JPN really needs to stop trying to pip Neymar tho. I’ve seen kids take hits better than that #AsianCup2019 #IRNvJPN — chew (@chew_onthat) January 28, 2019