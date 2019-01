It was the same two men who combined for the first Japanese goal, Takumi Minamino and Yuya Osako, involved in the second as Japan make it 2-0.

Some nifty wing play down the left from Japan saw Minamino cut the ball back into the box, only for it to hit the trailing hand of Morteza Pouraliganji.

Referee blows for the penalty, consults the VAR, and then sticks with his decision.

Osako stepped up and sent Beiranvand the wrong way to put Japan 2-0 up on the night in the 67th minute.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-2 Japan – Yuya Osako (67′)