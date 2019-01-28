Watch: Iran switch off momentarily and Japan capitalize to take a 1-0 lead in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

A bizarre lapse in concentration from Iran allows Japan to take a 1-0 lead in a closely fought semifinal tie in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Takumi Minamino was bowled over in a shoulder to shoulder challenge with a defender as he chased down a ball near the Iranian penalty box.

But as the Iran players looked towards the referee, appealing for a yellow card for simulation, Minamino got back to his feet and produced a peach of a cross that Yuya Osako beats Beiranvand to.

Japan 1 – Iran 0.

And the Iranians have no one but themselves to blame for conceding the goal.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)