AFC Asian Cup 2019: Osako at the double as Japan stun Iran to reach final

Yuya Osako returned to the Japan starting lineup to devastating effect as he netted a brace to help Japan beat Iran 3-0 and book their spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final.

Making his first start in Monday’s semi-final at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium since his side’s opening match of the tournament, Osako popped up with two clinical second-half goals before Genki Haraguchi added a third late on – the only Iran have conceded all the tournament long – to win the tie for the Samurai Blue.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)

While both sides are widely regarded as two of the continent’s heavyweights, it was Iran who entered the tie as favourites following a dominant tournament which saw them net 12 goals in their five matches thus far.

Meanwhile, while the Japanese had also won all five of their previous matches, they have hardly been impressive and many believed their dream of winning a fifth Asian Cup would be ended at the hands of Team Melli.

As expected, it was the Iranians who eventually gained a stranglehold of the contest after a fairly even opening period and came closet to breaking the deadlock in the first half in the 22nd minute.

Finding space down the left, Sardar Azmoun produced a lovely piece of skill to nutmeg Gaku Shibasaki and then fire a shot through the legs of Maya Yoshida, but Shuichi Gonda was alert to the danger and made a smart save with his foot.

But, 11 minutes after the break, the deadlock was broken by the Japanese, who deserve credit for playing to the whistle when their opponents did not.

Having gone down under a challenge by Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Takumi Minamino immediately picked himself and chased down the loose ball at the corner flag while the Iran players were protesting against a foul that was not even given.

Assessing his options, Minamino proceeded to curl a peach of a cross into the box, where Osako got in ahead of Beiranvand to plant a header into the back of the net.

Iran did almost respond immediately with Alireza Jahanbakhsh firing away a fizzing freekick a minute after the hour mark, but – having been less than impressive earlier in the tournament – Gonda again did well to fist the shot away.

65' Penalty to Japan! The referee points to the spot for a handball. VAR is called in and the decision stands. #Asiancup2019 #BringItAll #IRNvJPN pic.twitter.com/qL6H3e3iI8 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 28, 2019

Then, two minutes later, Japan were awarded a penalty when a neat back-heel by Osako found Minamino, whose low cross hit the hand of a sliding Morteza Pouraligani and prompted referee Chris Beath pointed to the spot.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-2 Japan – Yuya Osako (67′)

Upon review with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Beath confirmed his decision had been the right call, paving the way for Osako to step up and send Beiranvand the wrong way to make it 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, Iran now had it all to do if they were to find a way back into the contest, but they were just unable to find a way past a resilient Japan defence marshalled superbly by Yoshida and his 20-year-old partner Takehiro Tomiyasu.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-3 Japan – Genki Haraguchi (90+2′)

And, with plenty of gaps appearing in the Iranian defence as they pushed more men forward, the Samurai Blue were able to deliver the knockout punch in the second minute of injury-time withHaraguchi bursting down the right and lashing a shot past Beiranvand.

IRAN: Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Milad Mohammadi, Omid Ebrahimi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Mehdi Torabi 71’), Ashkan Dejagah (Saman Ghoddos 71’), Ehsan Hajsafi, Vahid Amiri (Karim Ansarifard 58’), Sardar Azmoun.

JAPAN: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai (Sei Muroya 73’), Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo (Tsukasa Shiotani 60’), Gaku Shibasaki, Ritsu Doan (Junya Ito 89’), Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi, Yuya Osako.