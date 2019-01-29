AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-3 Japan, Player Ratings

IR Iran suffered a heartbreak as they were beaten 3-0 by a well-drilled Japan in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Japan took advantage of silly defending from the Iranians to go 1-0 ahead before Yuya Osako made it 2-0 in the 67th minute. The final nail in Iran’s coffin came in the dying moments of the game as Genki Haraguchi made it 3-0.

Here are the player ratings for both Iran and finalists Japan.

IR IRAN

GK: Alireza Beiranvand (6.5/10) – Beiranvand who was excellent in the tournament until Monday was at fault for the opening goal and he would be devastated to have seen his goal breached thrice by Japan after conceding none in their first five matches.

DF: Milad Mohammadi (4.5/10) – Schoolboy defending by the Iran backline in the 56th minute led to Japan’s opener and it was downhill for Carlos Queiroz’s side from then on!

DF: Mohammad Kanani (4.5/10) –Schoolboy defending by the Iran backline in the 56th minute led to Japan’s opener and it was downhill for Carlos Queiroz’s side from then on!

DF: Morteza Pouraliganji (4.5/10) –Schoolboy defending by the Iran backline in the 56th minute led to Japan’s opener and it was downhill for Carlos Queiroz’s side form then on!

DF: Ramin Rezaeian (4.5/10) –Schoolboy defending by the Iran backline in the 56th minute led to Japan’s opener and it was downhill for Carlos Queiroz’s side from then on!

MF: Ehsan Hajsafi (6/10) – Hajsafi began the match brightly and released Azmoun twice on goal in the first half – first with a through ball that Azmoun latched on and produced a save off and then with a cross from wide which was cleared with some difficulty by Yoshida.

MF: Omid Ebrahimi (6/10) – He was split between the choice of defending and attacking in the second half as Iran went in search of a desperate reply and ended up doing neither.

MF: Vahid Amiri (6/10) – Suspended for the quarterfinal game, Amiri replace Mehdi Taremi who was suspended for this one! But wasn’t very effective and replaced before the hour mark.

MF: Ashkan Dejagah (6/10) – Excellent from the midfield for the rest of the tournament, but had an off day like all of his teammates. He was taken off in the 71st minute as Queiroz tried to thrown the last of his dices!

MF: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (5/10) – The Brighton & Hove Albion forward only got going in the second half and barely. His best contribution was a free kick in the 61st minute saved by Shuichi Gonda.

FW: Sardar Azmoun (5/10) – He received close attention from Japan captain Maya Yoshida and his centre-back partner Takehiro Tomiyasu, but failed to create much of anything throughout the game. Frustration grew for the Rubin Kazan striker as the match progressed and lost his cool toward the later stages of the second period.

Substitutes

FW: Karim Ansarifard (6/10) – Came on with more than 30 minutes left on the clock but barely had a look at goal.

MF: Saman Ghoddos (6/10) – Came on in the 71st minute and will be remembered for ballooning a couple of long rangers into the stands.

FW: Mehdi Torabi (6/10) – Came on as a part of that double substitution in the 71st minute, but didn’t contribute much to the attack either!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)

JAPAN

GK: Shuichi Gonda (8.5/10) – Gonda’s mistake led to an opening the 22nd minute, but he was also there to avert the danger as he produced a good reflex save from Azmoun to keep things level. He also saved a Jahanbakhsh free kick which was destined for the top corner in the second half.

DF: Yuto Nagatomo (8/10) – Nagatomo was a cause of constant concern for Iran defence running up and down the left wing and playing a few dangerous crosses in which was, however, dealt pretty well by Team Melli.

DF: Maya Yoshida (8/10) – Iran’s tactics in the first half saw them play probing long balls intended for Azmoun over the Japanese backline and it is fair to say that Yoshida dealt pretty well with the threat.

DF: Takehiro Tomiyasu (8/10) – Tomiyasu, who has been one of the stars of the tournament so far, was given the tough task of marking Azmoun and he did pretty good as the Iran striker cut a frustrated figure in the semifinals.

DF: Hiroki Sakai (7/10) – The right-back was involved in a few physical battles with Iran players and received a yellow card in the 46th minute. He was withdrawn by Hajime Moriyasu in the 73rd minute.

MF: Genki Haraguchi (8/10) – He had the chance to kill off the game in the 82nd minute, but didn’t pull the trigger. However, he made no mistake 10 minutes later when he made it 3-0. It was game, set and match for Japan!

MF: Wataru Endo (7/10) – Endo was impressive in the first half as he played that destructor role in front of the Japan defence, but the night ended in agony for the midfielder who plays in the Belgium Pro League as he was stretchered off after sustaining what looked like a groin injury.

MF: Gaku Shibasaki (8/10) – Shibasaki can be proud of a good day at the office and he will have to step up more than ever in the final with his central midfielder partner Endo now looking likely to miss the February 1 encounter.

MF: Ritsu Doan (7.5/10) – The 20-year-old created some space for him in the early minutes of the game and had a scuffed effort rolling wide of the goal. But Doan was not as influential as he was in the previous games in the tournament.

FW: Takumi Minamino (8.5/10) – While all of the Iran defence switched off arguing with the referee to give Minamino a yellow card, the Japan forward, instead, kept chasing the ball and played in an excellent cross from which Yuya Osako scored the 56th-minute goal which stunned Team Melli. He also won the penalty from which Japan doubled their advantage.

FW: Yuya Osako (9/10) – Osako who returned the starting 11 and was back with a bang! He repaid the faith his coach Moriyasu put on him by scoring the opener with a brave header early in the second half before converting the penalty not much later to make it 2-0!

AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-2 Japan – Yuya Osako (67′)

Substitutes

MF: Tsukasa Shiotani (7/10) – Came on in the 60th minute replacing the injured Endo in midfield and did a commendable job.

DF: Sei Muroya (7/10) – Came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute and was solid in the final minutes of the game.

FW: Junya Ito (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 89th minute.