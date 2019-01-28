LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – IR Iran vs Japan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live blog for the AFC Asian Cup semifinal encounter between IR Iran and Japan.

We’re into the business end of the tournament now and every second will be important as the players can’t afford to make any mistake. After the quarterfinal round, we had out four semifinalists in the form of IR Iran, Japan, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

While Japan and Iran will face off in the first of the semifinals, Qatar and UAE will play the second. First up, we have the clash of two powerhouses of Asian football – IR Iran and Japan.

While the Samurai Blue have won all of their encounters of the Asian Cup, Iran have only failed to win one – their final group stage encounter against Iraq. Nevertheless, a win in tonight’s encounter is more important than any of their victories so far in the tournament.

