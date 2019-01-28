Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyadthai picks his favourite to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Thailand may have exited the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but not before making a fist of it with an inspired turn around under Sirisak Yodyadthai after a dismal start to the tournament.

Yodyadthai took over from after they suffered a 4-1 defeat to India in their first group game, and managed to turn the team’s fortunes around, qualifying to the knockout stages with a victory over Bahrain and a draw against the UAE.

However, the War Elephants couldn’t negotiate their way past China in the round of 16, and ended up bowing out of the tournament with a 2-1 defeat.

Asked about who he thinks is favourite to win the tournament, Siamsport reports that Yodyadthai picked out Iran – the team that ended up vanquishing China 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

However, he did caution that facing Japan would be a ‘difficult checkpoint’ for them to navigate past in the tournament, despite possessing an ‘aggressive’ and attacking game.

Iran take on Japan in the first semifinals later today, while hosts UAE take on Qatar in the high strung second semifinals tomorrow, to decide which two teams will progress to the Asian Cup 2019 finals.