Reports: La Liga club to purchase Chinese forward Wu Lei after fine AFC Asian Cup 2019 showing

Espanyol owner Chen Yansheng has been searching for a Chinese player to add to the club and Wu Lei’s showing at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 may have moved his hand.

Wu Lei scored 2 goals in 5 games in China’s Asian Cup 2019 campaign, helping his team to reach the quarterfinals before they were well beaten by Iran.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0-1 China PR – Wu Lei (40′)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0-2 China PR – Wu Lei (66′)

Marca is now reporting that the 27-year old forward’s performance at Asia’s biggest stage may have turned the heads of La Liga team Espanyol, with the club wanting to bring in a striker, winger and a defender during this transfer window.

It is said that Espanyol owner Chen Yansheng has been desperate to explore the Chinese market for some time now and views Wu Lei as the ideal signing in that aspect.

If brought in, the forward who has 15 goals in 63 appearances for China will be required to augment the goal threat that Borja Iglesias provides Espanyol with.

The versatile attacker, who can play on either wing and through the middle, currently plays his club football for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 7: WU LEI