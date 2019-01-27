AFC Asian Cup 2019: One game after eight years of sacrifices – Iran’s Carlos Queiroz talks up Japan semifinal

IR Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has asked his players to concentrate on just the match in front of them as Team Melli prepare to take on four-time champions Japan in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday.

Japan are the most successful team in the tournament having won the Asian Cup on four occasion while Iran have won it three times. However, the Iranians last success in the competition happened all the way back in 1976 and they haven’t won an Asian title in the 43 years since.

However, former Real Madrid manager Queiroz have asked his players to shield all the distractions that come form being one of the favourites to lift the tile in the United Arab Emirates and instead focus on the game against the Blue Samurai.

“It’s one more day, one more game. This Japanese team have great movement on the pitch and with their actions and decisions they are very accurate. They are very accurate with their passing, but we cannot lose our identity,” said Queiroz in the news conference on Sunday ahead of the game.

Asian Cup semi-finalists Iran train in Abu Dhabi

“What is important is that we also have a great team and great players, but we cannot risk our identity. We need to be ourselves and play with confidence and trust. We have our own weapons to play with but, of course, we have to pay attention to Japan and adapt and try to control the strong points which they have a lot,” the Portuguese said.

“But the most important thing is to be ourselves. If we are not able to play one game without being ourselves that doesn’t make sense. After eight years and after so many sacrifices and so many games, now we have one game, the semi-final, to play against a great team,” said Queiroz, who took over the reins of Iran in 2011 and guided them to two FIFA World Cup tournament mains.

Queiroz and the national team did not have the best of preparations for the Asian Cup due to various reasons, but Queiroz will want to deliver one final success as he is set to step down as the national team coach after the Asian Cup 2019. And he said it is a very proud moment for him and his players to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

“We are very excited and proud to be here after so many years of crossing some difficulties and adversities to play in the semi against Japan. It is fantastic for the players and for the Iran national team,” he said. “We need to be ourselves, we need to go inside the pitch and no matter what happens express our football and say: ‘We are Iran’ and play our football against Japan. That’s the most important,” Queiroz added.

He also praised Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan saying they do not need his endorsement to be called one of the best teams in the world.

“They’re a country that I don’t need to extend too much of my praise. I do not see anything defensive in this Japan team. It’s just a different opinion. I know [on Monday’ we play against the most prestigious and successful national team in Asia. They have brilliant players and play brilliant football,” he said.