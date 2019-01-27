AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iraq consider sacking head coach Srecko Katanec after last 16 exit – Reports

Iraq Football Association (IFA) are considering the dismissal of national team head coach Srecko Katanec following the team’s Round of 16 exit at the hands of Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

2007 champions Iraq had progressed behind three-time champions IR Iran from the group stages but failed to Qatar as centre-back Bassam Al-Rawi, son of former Iraq international Hisham Ali Al-Rawi, scored from a free kick in the 62nd minute of the last 16 tie.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 1-0 Iraq – Bassam Al-Rawi (62′)

And now, Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah, are reporting that the country’s football administration is contemplating termination of their Slovenian coach. It said that the IFA are pondering whether to change things in the national team before they begin their preparations for the upcoming challengers.

Katanec only joined the Lions of Mesopotamia in September 2018, but failed to improve on the team’s performance from 2015 Asian Cup where they reached the semifinals.

Katanec, a former Sampdoria midfielder, has previously managed the national teams of Slovenia, United Arab Emirates and Macedonia.