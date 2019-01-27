AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia captain Milligan reveals which team he wants to see lift trophy after Socceroos exit

2015 champions Australia’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the quarterfinals. Now, Socceroos captain Mark Milligan has revealed which team he would like to see lift the prestigious trophy come February 1.

Graham Arnold’s Australia were in contention to defend their title they won in 2015 on their home soil, but UAE striker Ali Mabkhout took advantage of a defensive mistake to score the only goal of the quarterfinal in the 68th minute and to send the defending champions crashing out in Al Ain last Friday.

Now, Aussies veteran Milligan, who played all five matches has revealed which team he would like to see win the tournament now.

Highlights – United Arab Emirates vs Australia

“Full credit to the UAE for the win, they were waiting to do that and I wish them all the best, the Australian international said after the game.

“I have a big soft spot for this country and I know a few of the players. If it’s not us, then I hope they go forward and do well,” said Milligan throwing his weight behind the Emiratis to lift the Asian Cup title at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi next week.

Milligan, now 33, had played for Abu Dhabi-based UAE Pro-League side Baniyas Club between 2015 and 2017 where he played with the likes of Amer Abdulrahman.

Milligan said the Socceroos knew it was always going to be a tough task against the hosts and we are disappointed with the result.

“We knew they would be strong, especially at home because they have a lot of support. They have some good individual players and they were disciplined in the way that they played against us. Obviously we’re very disappointed that we’re not going forward but I wish them well,” he heaped praise of Alberto Zaccheroni’s men.

“They need to keep bringing in the big crowds to support them because they’re a different team when they have a good following behind them. I think they need to stay disciplined and I wish them luck,” said Milligan.