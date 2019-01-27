AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who are likely to receive big transfer offers after the tournament

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the players who’re likely to the subject of serious transfer interest from some of the bigger clubs after their performances in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

As the tournament whittles down to its final four teams in Iran, Japan, Qatar and hosts UAE, we take a look at some of the standout players who’ve performed admirably so far.

These players have used the Asian Cup as a platform to showcase their skills and talents on the world stage and as a result have already attracted or are on the cusp of attracting attention from some of the bigger leagues in the world.

Read on, as we take a look at 5 such players.

#5 Almoez Ali

Qatar forward Almoez Ali has already notched up 7 goals in 5 games so far in the tournament and he rightly caught the eye of guest pundit Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho praised the player’s agility and composure in front of the ‘keeper and encouraged him to leave the Qatar league to ply his trade in order to develop as a player.

No concrete offer has materialized as yet from other clubs, but with Qatar in with the shout to win the tournament and Ali leading their forward line, don’t be surprised if it does once the Asian Cup is over.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

#4 Nguyen Cong Phuong

Vietnam’s 24 year center forward Nguyen Cong Phuong is the other obvious player that may attract the interest of foreign clubs, apart from star player Nguyen Quang Hai.

Cong Phuong has already plied his trade in Japan’s J2 league and may want to move there for another shot – this time in the J1 league. Or he could follow other route generally taken by Vietnamese players and play in the Thai league.

Good off the ball movement and the ability to link up with his teammates would make him a valuable addition for any team that moves for him.

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 4: NGUYEN CONG PHUONG

#3 Mohanad Ali

Iraq’s Mohanad Ali – who scored a wonder goal against Yemen in the group stages – is arguably the player to come out of the AFC Asian Cup with his reputation most enhanced.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen 0-1 Iraq – Mohanad Ali Kadhim(11′)

The 18 year old forward who plies his trade for Al-Shorta SC has already received offers from some of the more recognizable teams in Europe like Denmark’s FC Midtjylland, Belgium’s KRC Genk, Czech Republic’s SK Slavia Praha, and Italy’s Cagliari – despite his team dropping out of the tournament in the round of 16.

The future is certainly bright for him.

The offers for Mohanad Ali pic.twitter.com/UaJRH42dXV — Hassanin Mubarak (@hassaninmubarak) January 26, 2019

#2 Hwang In-beom

Korea Republic’s talented young midfielder Hwang In-beom is reportedly on his way to Canada, thanks to his assured displayed in the center of midfield.

His team may have been knocked out in the quarterfinals, but Hwang’s performances up till that point have convinced the Vancouver Whitecaps to spend nearly 1.4 million pounds on him, according to the Daily Hive.

#1 Alireza Beiranvand

Iran’s superman between the sticks Alireza Beiranvand has had yet another hugely impressive tournament, having conceded no goals in the five games so far – a statistic he’d deeply like to preserve as Iran takes on Japan in the semi finals.

In addition to his shot stopping abilities – which also included a penalty save against Oman in the group stages- he also went viral for his massive 80 yard throw to an attacker that traversed three quarters of the football pitch.

It comes as little surprise then, that Beiranvand has attracted interest from Turkish clubs like Caykur Rizespor Kulubu and even heavyweights Besiktas.

Sardar Azmoun points goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the right way in penalty save