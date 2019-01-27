AFC Asian Cup 2019: We do not want to stop at semifinals – Qatar’s Almoez Ali

He has even received high praise from former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho, but Qatar’s young goalscoring sensation Almoez Ali is not willing to rest on his laurels yet.

The 22-year-old will turn up for Spanish coach Felix Sanchez’s side in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where they will play hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and he is hoping to at least reach the final of the continental championship.

“We are proud of this. We’ve got to thank the players for implementing all of the coach’s instructions,” Almoez said after the 1-0 win over title favourites Korea Republic in the quarterfinal. “We hope not to stop at the semifinals and continue beyond that.” he added.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas says they “achieved history”

Having scored seven goals in the tournament so far, the Al Duhail forward is the leading goalscorer at the 17th Asian Cup and is only a single goal behind Iran great Ali Daei who holds the record for the most goals in a single Asian Cup. However, Almoez says it is all down to teamwork.

“It’s a great feeling but it’s thanks to the boys’ efforts. They did not concede a single goal so I’ve got to score up front in order for them to feel comfortable at the back,” said the Aspire Academy youth product.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: KSA 0-1 QAT (Almoez Ali 45+1′)

Qatar are set to face hosts UAE on Tuesday in what will be their first semifinal appearance in the continental championship and Almoez is confident Qatar will be ready for the occasion.

“We are one of the best four teams in Asia at this very second, (but) we respect all teams and will be ready,” he said.