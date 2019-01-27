AFC Asian Cup 2019: Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min admits fatigue and lack of sleep led to Korea Republic exit

Korea Republic exited the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the quarterfinals after suffering a 1-0 loss to Qatar, and star player Son Heung-min revealed that his physical condition had to do with them failing to perform.

Son, 26, admitted that accumulated fatigue and a lack of sleep led to a below par performance from him in the quarter finals of the AFC Asian Cup as Korea Republic crashed out to a 78th minute Abdulaziz Hatem goal.

The Tottenham player had begun the tournament on positive note, creating 10 chances for his team in just the two games that he played, but revealed that he was practically running on fumes by the time the quarterfinals swung by.

“I felt physically empty. I’m feel so sorry to have let down my team-mates, coaches and the fans,” he admitted.

“I thought I would start to feel better and grow into the tournament but it just didn’t happen. Many people expected big things of us and I’m annoyed at myself for not being able to step up. I know I didn’t perform well.”

After Korea Republic’s exit in the tournament, Son would be a welcome early addition to Tottenham as the club tries to negotiate a time of crisis after losing both Harry Kane and Dele Alli to injury.

However, they would likely need to allow the player to recuperate first, especially after he revealed that he even had trouble sleeping during the AFC Asian Cup tournament.

“I would rather not speak about it really but I haven’t felt right physically,” said the attacker.

“I was losing sleep — I should have looked after my condition better.”