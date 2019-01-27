AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR defender banished to reserve team for mistake in loss to IR Iran

Feng Xiaoting, the defender’s whose error led to Iran’s first goal in the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals, is reportedly being punished for it by his club.

Xiaoting failed to control a long punt forward from the Iranian defence and allowed Sardar Azmoun to get in front of him to set up Mehdi Taremi for Iran’s first goal of the night.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-1 IR Iran – Mehdi Taremi (18′)

Titan Sports Plus are reporting that upon returning to China, a meeting was set up by his club side Guangzhou Evergrande to analyze the players’ performances for the national team in the tournament and while three of his teammates were honoured for their Asian Cup showing, Xiaoting was banished to train with the reserve team for his costly error in the game.

Some local sources revealed that in the meeting to sum up their players' performance in the Asian Cup, Guangzhou Evergrande announced to banish Feng Xiaoting, the defender who lost the ball leading to the first goal conceded in the 1/4 final against Iran, to the reserve team. pic.twitter.com/Qm7sZpVwJK — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) January 27, 2019

In the meeting to sum up players' performance in the Asian Cup, Zheng Zhi, Zhang Linpeng and Gao Lin were awarded 'Evergrande's players for national glory' medal by a senior director of the Evergrande Group, while Feng Xiaoting is banished to the reserve team. pic.twitter.com/QiuzELO0gv — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) January 27, 2019

Feng Xiaoting has been at Guangzhou Evergrande since 2011.