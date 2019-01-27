AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are not stars, but a team – Iran’s Jahanbakhsh ahead of Japan semifinal

IR Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh has said that the greatest strength of Team Melli is the togetherness among its team members as they prepare to face Japan in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Monday.

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran defeated Marcello Lippi’s China PR 3-0 in the quarterfinals as they continue to fight their way through in the hopes of winning their first Asian Cup title in 43 years.

“It’s a great feeling for us. It’s a dream for us to make it as far as possible in the Asian Cup,” said the Brighton & Hove Albion attacker. “We know we have got a very good team and we’ve got the support of all the Iranian people back home and all Iranians around the world and that give us even more strength to have a good performance,” he was quoted as saying by the-AFC.com.

Iran were touted as the favourites to take the title even before the start of the tournament and the expectations are even higher now thanks to their dominant displays on their way to the semifinal. “On one side we always know that the expectation is always high for us because we have good quality players and a mix of experienced and young players and that gives us an even better team,” said the 25-year-old.

“As our coach always says, we do everything as a team. We don’t have stars. These are the reasons we have a better team and hopefully we can go further. Japan are a very good side, we have to get ready for the next game but hopefully we can make history,” said the forward.

The Premier League star was out of action since early November after sustaining a hamstring injury during Brighton’s defeat to Everton. He returned to action in Iran’s final group match against Iraq and scored in their 2-0 win over Oman in the Round of 16.

“I feel alright. [China was] the third game in a row now I’ve played and it’s great to be back playing for the national team. To be honest, it doesn’t matter to me if I play or if I just support the rest of the team. Any time I have a chance to play for our flag I will do my best and I will die for our flag,” he said.