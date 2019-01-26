AFC Asian Cup 2019: The resurgence of West Asia

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has been a tournament to remember thus far, and the semi-finals has a feel-good factor of sorts to it.

Apart from Japan and Iran, two teams who nobody would have quite expected to reach the semis are in there nonetheless, and have been good value.

Qatar and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) have surprised the world with their solid, if not spectacular displays, and one of them will surely be in the finals too.

That brings us to our main order of business – three teams from West Asia make the final four.

The last time this happened was back in 1996, when Saudi Arabia lifted the Asian Cup trophy and UAE made the finals. On that occasion, all four teams in the semi-final were from West Asia, with Iran and Kuwait making up the rest.

And with Iran, UAE and Qatar all looking menacing, chances are that West Asia could take home the trophy again.

Iran

Team Melli have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament thus far, with strong performances right from the group stage up until the quarterfinal where they hammered China PR.

Their strength lies equally in attack as much as it does in defence, with Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi building up an understanding that is almost sibling-like.

Highlights – China vs Iran

In Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians have a motivator and a guru that gets the very best out of them, so don’t be surprised if they go all the way and lift the Asian Cup trophy. Here are their results so far:

(Group stage)

Iran 5-0 Yemen

Vietnam 0-2 Iran

Iran 0-0 Iraq

(Round of 16)

Iran 2-0 Oman

(Quarter-finals)

China PR 0-3 Iran

Qatar

For Qatar, the road to the semi-finals has been fairly straight-forward. Well, on paper at least. They haven’t conceded a single goal so far, and have looked menacing in attack.

In Almoez Ali, the Qataris have found a genuine goalscorer, whose hunger and drive to get on the end of deliveries is a refreshing change, and holds them in good stead.

Highlights – Korea Republic vs Qatar

Bassam Al-Rawi and Tarek Salman have been supremely impressive in central defence for the 2022 World Cup hosts, and with goals from the former as well, it looks a well rounded team. A place in the final looks very much on the cards.

Here is how they have fared thus far:

(Group Stage)

Qatar 2-0 Lebanon

DPR Korea 0-6 Qatar

Saudi Arabia 0-2 Qatar

(Round of 16)

Qatar 1-0 Iraq

(Quarter-finals)

Korea Republic 0-1 Qatar

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Certainly the biggest shock of the tournament so far has come in the form of UAE. The host nation were simply not expected to get so far in the competition, especially after a rusty beginning to their campaign.

But the Emiratis have persevered, and have grown every step of the way, with their best performance coming in the quarterfinals against defending Champions Australia.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)

The experience factor of players such as Ali Mabkhout and Ismail Matar has helped them enormously, and playing with the home crowd behind them could be a huge boost ahead of the semis. Here is how they have fared in the tournament till this point:

(Group Stage)

UAE 1-1 Bahrain

India 0-2 UAE

UAE 1-1 Thailand

(Round of 16)

UAE 3-2 Kyrgyz Republic

(Quarter-finals)

UAE 1-0 Australia

FINAL SAY

Regardless of what happens in the semi-finals, West Asia are well and truly back among the continent’s elite. It is refreshing to see the likes of UAE and Qatar get right up there, and the dominance of Iran is surely a harbinger of things to come.

A tournament that was expected to be a breeze for the big guns has proved to be anything but, and with a few days left to decide the fate of the AFC Asian Cup, all eyes are on the West Asian representatives.