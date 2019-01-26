AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who need to move out of their domestic leagues

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is almost into its final lap and we’ve feasted our eyes on some of the most talented players across the continent.

However, for the kind of potential that some of them have, one can’t help but feel that stepping outside one’s comfort zone would serve them better in the long run.

Sometimes, players need to experience different footballing cultures to bring the best out of them. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the two best players in the world today – but it was the initial culture shock he received when he transferred to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon that set the ball rolling on his quest for perfection.

These players may not reach the level of the Portuguese superstar, but if they do step out of their domestic leagues and ply their trades elsewhere, they may very well end up becoming a better version of themselves.

#1 Almoez Ali

The Qatar marksman has been in super form in the tournament so far, scoring 7 goals in 5 matches so far. And with Qatar qualifying for the semifinals, he’s not quite done yet either. When Jose Mourinho was an in-studio analyst during Qatar’s final group stage match against Saudi Arabia, he specifically singled out Ali as a player with considerable potential. Qatar league isn’t a pushover by any stretch of imagination – as the team’s progress into the semifinals without losing a single game or even conceding a single goal evinces. But if Ali needs to blossom into a top tier talent, perhaps he needs to leave Qatar’s Al Duhail and test himself in other leagues across the world. With the kind of performances he’s putting on, there won’t be any dearth of takers either. #2 Nguyen Quang Hai Vietnam’s star man Nguyan Quang Hai was integral in spurring his team’s impressive run to the quarterfinals of the tournament and even popped up with a Messi-esque freekick in their final group stage match against Yemen. While he plays for Ha Noi FC in Vietnam currently, his fleet-footed dribbling abilities and eye for goal would definitely have attracted attention of other teams in Asia, perhaps even in the J-League.

#3 Supachai Jaided



The 20 year old attacker enjoyed a fine tournament with Thailand, helping his team qualify to the knockout stages after a disastrous start against India.

For him to realize his potential, following in the footsteps of his fellow countrymen Chanathip, Teerasil, Theerathon and Thitipan to the J-League could be what’s next for this talented youngster.

#4 Bassam Al-Rawi

Qatar’s young right back Bassam Al-Rawi scored the winner against Iraq in the round of 16 match with a delicious freekick and knocked his country of birth out of the competition.

Overall as well, he’s been one of Qatar’s standout performers in the tournament so far and while Almoez Ali and Akram Hassan Afif have stolen the headlines for their attacking exploits, Al-Rawi has been an integral presence in the back and a big part of why Qatar are yet to concede in the tournament, 5 games in.

He’s just 21 and has a bright future ahead of him, especially if he embraces any opportunities that do come by to play in leagues outside Qatar.

#5 Sandesh Jhingan

Indian center back Sandesh Jhingan was one of the obvious standout performers in India’s topsy turvy Asian Cup 2019 campaign. His performance against Bahrain in the final group match, especially, caught the eye.

So much so that there were rumours that Qatar club Al Duhail were interested in signing him up after the tournament.

Perhaps it would be wise for the Kerala Blasters defender to listen to them.