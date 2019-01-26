AFC Asian Cup 2019: I was physically empty – Son Heung-min admits he was not up to par

In a stunning revelation, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has admitted that he felt physically exhausted during the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and that resulted in Korea Republic heading out in the quarterfinals.

Sky Sports have reported that Son was running on empty during the tournament, and that he laments his lack of care of himself during a tricky spell of football.

“I wasn’t fully prepared,” he said.

“I felt physically empty. I feel so sorry to have let down my team-mates, coaches and the fans.”

“I would rather not speak about it really but I haven’t felt right physically. I was losing sleep – I should have looked after my condition better.”

“I thought I would start to feel better and grow into the tournament but it just didn’t happen,” the Korea Republic superstar continued.

“Many people expected big things of us and I’m annoyed at myself for not being able to step up. I know I didn’t perform well.”

A shock 1-0 defeat to Qatar proved to be the last bit of action for Son at the Asian Cup, following which he will rejoin his club teammates at Spurs.