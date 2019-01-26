AFC Asian Cup 2019: The best U-21 players at the tournament

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 has been a roller coaster thus far, and we still aren’t over and done with it. The semi-finals begin soon, and heading into the last four, a lot has become clear about the teams that have competed till now.

One of the stand-outs has been the performances of young players, especially the players who are 21 years of age and below. Their maturity has proved vital for their teams and is a sign of things to come as far as the future of Asian football is concerned.

Here are some such players who made an impact at the Asian Cup:

#5 Doan Van Hau – Vietnam (19 years)

Vietnam made it into the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, but they wouldn’t have been able to do it without a team performance.

The defensive line was spearheaded by a youngster in Doan Van Hau who proved that even at the age of 19, he can run circles around some of Asia’s best. His form in five Asian Cup matches proved vital for the Golden Dragons, even though they were unable to get past Japan to make the semis.

#4 Mohanad Ali – Iraq (18 years)

Making his name as the youngest player in the tournament, Mohanad Ali proved that age is just a number, as he broke past defenders with ease, and scored some stunning goals along the way.

Iraq may have fallen earlier than they wanted, but Mohanad was the highlight especially in the group stage, where he showed that the attacking threat of Iraq can never be taken too lightly.

#3 Nguyen Quang Hai – Vietnam (21 years)

The Vietnamese Messi was always expected to shine for his nation, but what stands out the most about Quang Hai is his ability to play wherever he is asked to.

Often playing deeper than he would like, Quang Hai has proved his maturity in the national team shirt and showed at the Asian Cup that there are so many different facets to his game. Definitely one to watch out for in the future.

#2 Tarek Salman – Qatar (21 years)

Often under the radar for Qatar, it is worth mentioning that Tarek Salman has quietly gone about an absolutely stunning job for his nation at the Asian Cup.

Playing center back can be daunting at times, but not for this 21-year-old who has made the position his own and helped Qatar not concede a single goal throughout the tournament. Plenty expected from him in the near future.

#1 Bassam Al-Rawi – Qatar (21 years)

And continuing the dominance of Qatar, the best player in the 21 and below category has to be young Bassam Al-Rawi. Blessed with brilliant defensive ability and a thunderous left boot, his goals have proved vital for Qatar, but his defending has been top notch too.

He looks like he could play for any top European team and be successful, but first his job will be to take Qatar all the way at the AFC Asian Cup. A truly brilliant player.