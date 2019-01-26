AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam one of the most searched words in Japan

Vietnam were knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament in the quarterfinal stage, but turned heads due to their stellar performance up until that point.

In fact, the defeat to Japan in the last eight was a game that saw a large number of Vietnamese supporters cheering their team and making their presence felt.

Now, it is being reported by VNexpress, that the word ‘Vietnam’ was actually among the most searched keywords in all of Japan!

The data taken via Google Trends saw a shocking 20,000 number of searches for Vietnam, making it the second highest searched keyword in the country.

The game itself was decided by a penalty, and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) played a major role in the entire game – even disallowing a first half Japan goal.

Japan will now play Iran next at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 semi-final in what promises to be a clash for the ages.