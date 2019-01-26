AFC Asian Cup 2019: Focus solely on Japan – Iran star Sardar Azmoun looks ahead to semi-final

Iran have been one of the dominant sides at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament thus far, and forward Sardar Azmoun has been in the thick of the action.

And he believes that taking one game at a time is important, regardless of the favorites tag that has now been attached to Team Melli.

Speaking with Tehran Times, Azmoun highlighted the importance of focusing on the Japan game.

“Thanks to everyone who supported us so far and we have two more important matches. First, we focus on beating Japan and we know that how strong Japan is. I hope we will defeat them and we need the help of our supporters,” he said.

Speaking about his immaculate performance against China, the 24-year-old declared how he went about his business on the day.

“We are a united team in the UAE and work together to win our matches. In the first goal, I understood Taremi is unmarked and sent the ball to him. I will again pass the ball to each of my teammates who is in a much better position,” he mentioned.

All eyes will be on the striker as Iran look for goals in the semi-final against Japan.