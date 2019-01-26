AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 goalkeepers who have made the most saves so far

Goalkeepers are the last line of defence. But a modern day keeper is more than just that. He must be the calming influence and guide for the teammates in front of him, sweep up behind the backline and also initiate the attacks. And the AFC Asian Cup 2019 has seen its share of excellent goalkeeping.

From Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand who is capable of providing assists with his long throws to Australia’s Mathew Ryan whose shootout heroics saved a day for the reigning champions, the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have witnessed goalkeeping of some very high standards. But all said and done, the goalkeepers in the game still earn their living for their ability to keep out shots destined for goal.

So, brushing aside all other metrics used to judge a goalkeeper for once, let’s take a look at the five best shot-stoppers at the Asian Cup 2019 based on the number of saves they have made in the tournament so far.

=4) Mamed Orazmuhamedov, Turkmenistan (14 saves from 3 matches)

Only DPR Korea have conceded more goals than Turkmenistan in this Asian Cup.However, things could have been even worse for Turkmenistan if it wasn’t for their captain and hero between the sticks Mamed Orazmuhamedov. The Altyn Asyr goalkeeper was instrumental in keeping that number down to 10 goals form the three group stage matches against four-time champions Japan, Uzbekistan and Oman. The 32-year-old made a stunning 14 saves in the group stages for the Emeralds and is neck and neck with the numbers achieved by…

=4) Michael Falkesgaard, Philippines (14 saves from 3 matches)

Michael Falkesgaard – All Saves from AFC Asian Cup 2019

Philippines were making their first appearance in the continental championship and no one expected them to progress from a group that featured China PR, Korea Republic and Kyrgyz Republic. Even though the Azkals did not spring any surprises at their maiden Asian Cup, there were a few players in their squad who stood out with their displays in the tournament — and no one else was more impressive than Michael Falkesgaard in goal. Falkesgaard had big boots to fill with Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge giving the tournament a miss, but the 27-year-old Bangkok United custodian made sure that Philippines did not feel absence of Etheridge under the crossbar. And that in itself tells how impressive his performance was during the three matches Philippines played.

3) Dang Van Lam, Vietnam (16 saves from 5 matches)

Asian Cup 2019: Đặng Văn Lâm giành giải cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận Việt Nam 0-1 Nhật Bản

Another ASEAN star to find a place in the list is Vietnam’s impeccable goalkeeper Dang Van Lam. The Russian-born footballer had signed an agreement to move to Thai League giants Muangthong United shortly before the start of the 17th Asian Cup and he proved why he deserves to be in a bigger league with his displays in Asia’s biggest football competition. Van Lam made 16 saves in five matches as Vietnam made a fairytale run into the quarterfinals of the tournament with a good share of those saves coming against heavyweights Japan in the crunch quarterfinal clash. Though his efforts came to nothing in the end, Van Lam endeared himself more to the Vietnamese fans with the UAE outing.

2) Amer Shafi, Jordan (20 saves from 4 matches)

His unorthodox style might raise a few eyebrows, but Amer Shafi has been way too long involved in the game to get distracted by the critiques. And the numbers are there to show how influential the 36-year-old has been for the Jordanians. Shafi made 20 saves from four matches Jordan played in the tournament while also keeping an incredible three clean sheets. The stats are all the more impressive when you take into account that the oppositions he came up against included reigning champions Australia and a strong Syria. He also made a save off Tran Minh Vuong in the penalty shootouts against Vietnam, however, failed to inspire his team into the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

1) Ignatiy Nesterov, Uzbekistan (21 saves from 4 matches)

Ignatiy Nesterov proved that age is just a number as he leads this list with 21 saves from four matches in what is his fifth Asian Cup appearance for Uzbekistan. Nesterov first made it to the Asian Cup as a 21-year-old back in 2004 and at 35, he has only aged like fine wine. The Lokomotiv Tashkent star kept two clean sheets and had a very impressive save success rate of 87.5 per cent letting in only three goals in the group stage matches before bowing out of the competition with a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Japan.

Do you think these are the best goalkeepers in the Asian Cup 2019? Let us know.