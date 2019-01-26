AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar have proven we can compete and get results in Asia – Coach Felix Sanchez

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez has said that his players, with the win over Korea Republic in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, have proved that they can compete and get results against the best in Asia.

Qatar defeated title contenders Korea Republic 1-0 in the last eight tie on Friday to enter the semifinals of the continental championship for the first time in history. And their Spanish coach said he is happiest coach on the planet at the moment.

“[Friday] was a big day for us. We achieved something that is history for us, I want to thank everyone for the support. I think I feel like the happiest coach in the world today. What these players did today is amazing for us and for their country,” said Felix in the news conference after the match.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas says they “achieved history”

Qatar will now face hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the semifinals on Tuesday and have a real chance to make it to the final of the continental championship with one of the youngest squads in the tournament.

“But we are taking the competition day by day. That is the only way we can take it. We came here and we were talking many times with the players that we need to show that we can compete with the best teams in Asia,” he said.

“That’s why in this Asian Cup, 24 best teams in Asia are here. I think at the moment they have shown that they can compete, perform well and get results in the competition. The most important thing for a player is to be competitive. So, we are all vey proud of them and we hope we can contain in this way,” the Qatar head coach added.