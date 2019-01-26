AFC Asian Cup 2019: I agree we were not effective – Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento after shock exit to Qatar

Korea Republic head coach Paul Bento has admitted that his team was ineffective after crashing out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a 1-0 defeat to Qatar in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The South Koreans powered by the likes of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min failed to unlock the young Qatar defence in the 90 minutes and ultimately went down to a Abdulaziz Hatem winner in the 78th minute.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says they “weren’t effective”

And former Portugal coach Bento said that his team was ineffective when it came to converting chances into goal throughout the tournament.

“I keep thinking that we created more chances than our opponents. Our chances were also more clearer than the opponents,”said the Portuguese tactician in the news conference after the quarterfinal match.

“But in the previous games, in all of them, the results that we achieved were too less in relation to the football that we produced,” he said.

“So, I think that if you say that we were not effective ,I agree. But if you tell me that we didn’t create a lot of opportunities, I don’t agree,” Bento added.

The 49-year-old who has previously managed Sporting CP and Olympiacos insisted that he will not change the philosophy in which South Korea play football.

“We Are not going to change our style of play for sure,” he said. “With the players we have and the ones we are going to have in the future, we are not going to change it,” Bento added.