Thailand national team receive big cash reward for impressive AFC Asian Cup 2019 run

The Thailand national team have been rewarded with a 10-million Baht cash reward for their performance at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The War Elephants had reached the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group A behind hosts UAE and ahead of Bahrain and India despite starting the campaign with a disastrous 4-1 defeat to the latter in their opening match.

And it looks like the national team’s heroics have led to a big cash prize from the Gulf Energy Development Plc.

Thailand interim coach Sirisak Yodyardthai, who took over from Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after the India defeat, along with players Chanathip Songkrasin, Tanaboon Kesarat, Adisorn Promrak and Supachai Jaided were present to receive the award at the Football Association of Thailand head office in Bangkok.