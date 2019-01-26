AFC Asian Cup 2019: Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson still with Philippines – Azkals team manager Dan Palami

Philippines team manager Dan Palami has said that Sven-Goran Eriksson whose short reign as the head coach of the Philippines national team ended with the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will continue to offer his services for the Azkals as a consultant.

Palami said that the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will consult with former England manager Eriksson from time to time matters regarding the national team.

“Even before signing a contract with [Eriksson], it was agreed that he was for short-term solution for the Asian Cup. Now, he is changing his role from that of a head coach, which required him to be [in the Philippines] on a full-time basis, to that of a consultant where we will consult him form time to time,” Palami said in an interview to CNN Philippines.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 Philippines (Schrock 80′)

“He is still with the team, but as a consultant,” he added.

Palami also confirmed that Scott Cooper, who assisted Eriksson during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and 17th Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, has taken over as the head coach of the senior team.

“Cooper who has been with us in the past camps will take over the role training the team,”said Palami adding that the English coach will also guide the Philippines U-22 team in the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 to be held in Cambodia from February 17.

What lies ahead for @TheAzkalsPH? We find out from team manager Dan Palami. https://t.co/toRCuyScDk pic.twitter.com/ocgp7vVT5J — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 25, 2019

Palami also said that the Philippines need to integrate more young players into the squad if they are to compete with other nations at the international stage. “Most of our players are in their 30s. We need to think about the changes that need to be made in order for us to keep up with other countries who have younger players in their squad,” he said.