AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines veteran Stephan Schrock hints at international retirement – Reports

Philippines veteran Stephan Schrock who wrote his name into the history books after scoring the Azkals’ first-ever goal in the AFC Asian Cup earlier this month has hinted he could retire from international football soon.

According to reports, Schrock who currently plays for Philippines club Ceres-Negros FC is contemplating retirement from the national team to spend more time with his family.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 Philippines (Schrock 80′)

“I am thinking about it, that’s true. I love the Azkals, our nation. And to represent them is the biggest honour a football player can achieve,” he was reported as saying.

“But there is one thing I love even more. That is time with my family – they have sacrifice a lot for me and my dreams. I’ll talk to them and see what the outcome is,” the 32-year-old midfilder said.

Schrock, who was born in Germany, represented the European nation at various youth level competitions before switching his allegiance at the senior level to Philippines for whom he was eligible through a Filipino mother.

He has represented Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and 1899 Hoffenheim after coming through the ranks at SpVgg Greuther Fürth. He has represented Philippines in close to 40 international matches and scored five goals including the one against Kyrgyz Republic at Asian Cup 2019 group stages which was the first scored by the nation at the continental championship.

Philippines bowed out of the Asian Cup in the group stages after losing all three matches in their maiden appearance in the event.

Schrock had hinted at retirement earlier as well when he told The Inquirer that the game against Kyrgyz “felt like his last for the Azkals.“

“I had it in my mind to retire from [the national team] after this tournament because I’m 32 and I feel the body gets more aged with every major tournament,” he had said.