AFC Asian Cup 2019: I let our country down – Australia’s Milos Degenek fumes after howler leads to UAE win

Defender Milos Degenek, whose defensive mistake that led to hosts United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) goal that knocked defending champions Australia out of the Asian Cup 2019 on Friday, was furious at himself after the match.

Degenek’s back pass intended for goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was intercepted midway by UAE striker Ali Mabkhout to score the 68th-minute winner which knocked out the Socceroos in the Asian Cup quarterfinal match held at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

“Obviously we didn’t go through [on Friday] because of my mistake,” Degenek told Fox Sports Australia after the game. “I let the team down, let the boys down, let our country down. It’s obviously a s*** situation, its f***** to be in my shoes, but that’s life, that’s football, it happens,” he fumed.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)

“I feel bad for the boys because I ended our dreams. I made the mistake that shattered all our dreams, and not just ours but our country’s but we didn’t deserve it tonight I think. Its pretty hard to say anything, its f*****,” the 24-year-old who recently signed for Saudi Professional League giants Al-Hilal FC said.

“Everyone says the same thing, keep your head up obviously. But theres nothing you can say, I know what happened, I know what I did. I don’t feel bad for myself as much as I do for the boys because the boys did not deserve to end the tournament that way tonight,” the Socceroos star said.

“I think we had a lot more in and I feel very bad for the boys, the whole staff, the whole country. I can live with myself and this mistake it’s something I’ll have to deal with but can’t blame anyone else obviously,” he added.

Australia had defeated UAE 2-0 in the semifinals on the competition in 2015 as they won the Asian Cup on their home soil. However, this time it was the turn of UAE to take revenge as they progress to face Qatar in the semifinal on Tuesday.