AFC Asian Cup 2019 Quarter-finals: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the five best performers from the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

1) RITSU DOAN (JAPAN)

In a tense, keenly-contested affair that kicked off the quarter-finals, it was always only going to take a moment to decide the contest.

Shortly before the hour mark, Japan young gun Ritsu Doan provided just that with a burst into the box that drew a foul from Bui Tien Dung.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 0-1 Japan – Ritsu Doan (57′)

Despite being the second-youngest player in the entire squad, the Groningen attacker took the responsibility and made no mistake in converting from the spot for what proved to be the winner.

Ahead of the tournament, Doan was one of the starlets tipped to make an impact and, while he has not exactly taken the Asian Cup by storm, he has been a consistent contributor for the Samurai Blue and looks to have a bright future.

2) NGUYEN CONG PHUONG (VIETNAM)

While the dream may have ended for Vietnam with a 1-0 loss to Japan, coach Park Hang-seo and his charges can leave United Arab Emirates with their heads held high following a series of impressive displays.

Vietnam’s TOP THREE performers against Jordan

And, coming up against an established opponent like Southampton centre-back Maya Yoshida, Nguyen Cong Phuong seemed to relish the challenge and admirably led the Vietnam attack on his own.

He may not have had many scoring opportunities of his own but was constantly bringing his team-mates into play, undoubtedly eager to show the Japanese what he is truly capable of following an underwhelming loan spell with J2 League outfit Mito Hollyhock.

It was a brave and brilliant run at the @afcasiancup… and following 🇻🇳 VIETNAM’s inspirational displays at #AsianCup2019, @gabetan13 looks back on a memorable campaign and ahead to what the future holds! HINT: 2022 @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers? 😮😮😮https://t.co/FQV4PeKnBY — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 25, 2019

3) SARDAR AZMOUN (IRAN)

With four teams remaining in the competition, it is Iran who continue to look the hot favourites to win the Asian Cup following their comprehensive 3-0 victory over China PR.

And, with a player of Sardar Azmoun’s ilk leading the line, it is not difficult to see why they have been doing so well.

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 17: SADAR AZMOUN

Just the sheer sight of him seemed to make the China defenders cower into submission, as he twice won possession to lay on an assist for Mehdi Taremi then score one of his own in the opening 31 minutes.

Even at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when he failed to score a single goal, there was never any doubt over Azmoun’s work ethic for the team but, with him now firing on all cylinders, there is arguably no other striker as lethal as the Rubin Kazan spearhead.

4) BOUALEM KHOUKHI (QATAR)

For both club and country, Boualem Khoukhi has been a valuable utility that is capable of playing in a variety of roles.

Having started the tournament playing in midfield, the 28-year-old has more recently been deployed in the heart of defence as the pivot of Qatar’s five-man backline and appears to be thriving in the role, which he showed in Friday’s 1-0 triumph over Korea Republic.

Highlights – Korea Republic vs Qatar

Khoukhi’s reading of the game and strength in the challenge makes him a perfect fit alongside Bassam Al-Rawi and Tarek Salman.

But his ball-playing ability from being a midfielder has also been hugely beneficial with him initiating many a Qatar attack with his distribution from the back.

5) FARES JUMA (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

In hindsight, Fares Juma should never have been allowed back on the pitch following a nasty head clash with Mathew Leckie in United Arab Emirates’ gritty 1-0 win over defending champions Australia.

With the increased attention on concussion and head injuries, Juma was clearly feeling the aftereffects of the collision and it is shocking how the UAE medical staff failed in their efforts to keep him from returning, especially when he went down again shortly after stumbling following a clearance and was finally properly stretchered off.

Highlights – United Arab Emirates vs Australia

Nonetheless, putting aside the obvious medical risk and a terrible example being set, the centre-back’s sheer determination not to leave his side a man short while defending a one-goal lead epitomised the spirit Al Abyad showed on Friday evening.

While Ali Mabkhout will get the plaudits for scoring the winner, every UAE player should get credit for a resilient defensive display in the closing stages that secured a monumental triumph.