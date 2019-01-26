AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia, Player Ratings

Day 18 of the AFC Asian Cup proved to be the day of giant killings, as two of the competition favourites were knocked out. One of those teams were Australia, who came up short against the resilient United Arab Emirates. Some players stood out during the match, while some went missing. We take a look at how they fared.

UAE

K. Eisa (8): A brilliant performance by the UAE custodian who made several good stops to keep his side in the match.

W. Abbas (7): Kept things tight at the back, especially after his side went ahead in the 68th minute.

F. Juma (8): A true warrior-like performance by the centre back who put his body on the line in order to stop the opposition attackers. Was taken off the pitch for what seemed like a concussion in the 90th minute. But he miraculously returned in order to help his side in the final few minutes.

I. Ahmed (7): Kept Giannou and Maclaren, and later Leckie, in check as his side held on to a historic win.

M. Ahmed (N/A): Went off injured in the 18th minute.

M. Hassan (7): Was solid in the middle of the park and even did his defensive duties well during the final few minutes.

A. Salmeen (7): Had some trouble in the first half as the Socceroos ran rampant. However, improved during the second period and kept his side keep a clean sheet.

I. Al Hammadi (9): A brilliant performance by the midfield man who terrorized the Australian defence throughout the match and even managed to lend a hand in defence. Maintained his excellent work rate the entire time he was on the pitch. Was replaced by Saif Rashid in the 88th minute.

I. Matar (6): Was expected to be UAE’s key man in the absence of Ahmed Khalil but didn’t live up to the standards. Was replaced in the second half by Mohamed Abdulrahman.

B. Al-Ahbabi (7): Troubled the opposition defenders with his pace and skill.

A. Mabkhout (7): Despite scoring what would be the winning goal, Ali Mabkhout didn’t have the best of days. Was kept in check by the Socceroos and even missed a great chance in the first half.

Substitutes

K. Al Hammadi (7): Replaced Mohamed Ahmed early in the first half and had a good day at the back.

M. Abdulrahman (7): Came on to replace Ismail Matar in the second half and looked lively. It was his pressing which forced Milos Degenek into making the mistake which led to the goal.

S. Rashid (N/A): Came on for the final two minutes as UAE looked to hold out their narrow lead.

Highlights – United Arab Emirates vs Australia

Australia

M. Ryan (7): Made some good saves to deny the opposition numbers but could do nothing about Mabkhout’s goal.

A. Behich (6): Had an average game in defence and looked solid for the most part. However, didn’t contribute as much in attack.

T. Sainsbury (6): Was solid defensively and kept the opposition strikers in check for most of the time.

M. Degenek (4): While it was a collective team performance that let Australia down, one can’t help but feel that a lot of fingers will be pointed towards Milos Degenek, after his backpass let Ali Mabjkhout in to score.

R. Grant (7): Looked threatening while going forward time and again. Delivered some beautiful crosses for his teammates to attack. Narrowly missed the target in the 100th minute of the match.

M. Milligan (6): Was a good leader on the pitch and kept things in check. But came up short in many battles and saw his team crash out.

J. Irvine (6): Had an average game in the middle of the park. Had a couple of good chances to give his side the lead but couldn’t hit the mark.

R. Kruse (7): Was one of Australia’s best performers in the first half. Worked really hard throughout the night and even created some good chances. Replaced by Awer Mabil in the second half.

C. Ikonomidis (6): One of the most exciting youngsters taking part in the tournament and had lived up to that billing until tonight. Looked lively at times but ultimately couldn’t break down a resilient UAE defence.

J. Maclaren (5): Far from his best performance for the Socceroos as he failed to make any impact up front.

A. Giannou (7): Was the better of the two strikers and looked threatening throughout. EVen had the ball in the net only for the goal to be ruled out due to offside.

Substitutes

M. Leckie (6): Was thrown in the game as Australia went looking for a goal. Looked good at times but didn’t really threatened Khalid Eisa in goal.

A. Mabil (5): Replaced Kruse right after UAE’s goal. Was presented with several opportunities but was wasteful.

A. Nabbout (5): Came on for the final ten minutes but failed to make much of an impact.