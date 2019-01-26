AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as UAE win 1-0 to send defending champions Australia out

Hosts United Arab Emirates defied all odds to win 1-0 and send defending champions Australia out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to book a semifinal spot.

Here are five talking points from the encounter at Al Ain.

Trent Sainsbury misses a chance to create history

4' Chance! Trent Sainsbury meets a Chris Ikonomidis corner and sends it just over the bar. Four years ago, the Australian defender had given his side the lead against tonight's opponents in the Asian Cup semifinals in the 3rd minute!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/g1hYg7ph7U — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

The Australian defender had a glorious opportunity to get his name into the history books in the fourth minute. Sainsbury had scored the opener when Australia met UAE in the semifinal of the last edition of the Asian Cup.

Socceroos had went on to win that encounter, however, tonight it was a different story.

Pacey start to the game

While quite a few games of the Asian Cup knockouts have had subdued starts, the UAE vs Australia match-up had an aura about it from the very start. Both the sides constructed an attack after another and neutrals were in for a treat.

There were seven to eight chances which were spurned from both the sides in the first half an hour. Australia, clearly, had more of them.

UAE winner

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)

Australia had started from where they had left off in the first half. For more than 20 minutes and beyond, they were on top. However, UAE scored completely against the play.

Ali Mabkhout capitalized on an error made by Degenek and squared off Ryan to get the hosts in the lead.

UAE defence

THEY'VE DONE IT! UAE survive 10 minutes of stoppage time to book their place in the semifinal! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/IOCaiUQ9iY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

The performance from the Emirati defence tonight was one of the best we’ve seen in the tournament so far. Australia had 22 shots on goal throughout the match but none of it could find the back of the net.

Juma and Ismail Ahmed, both gave a rock-solid performance to make sure UAE hold the Socceroos off and qualify for the semis.

UAE continue record

After two editions, Australia were the first host team last year who qualified for the semifinals of the Asian Cup. There were question marks whether the host can make it this time.

However, as it turned out, UAE came out victorious on the night and booked their spot in the semifinal.