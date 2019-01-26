Australian fans fume as UAE knock toothless defending champions out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019

UAE produced a giant killing in the AFC Cup quarterfinals by beating defending Champions Australia 1-0 and the reactions poured in.

UAE managed to hold on with sheer grit and determination – especially from a clearly concussed Fares Juma – towards the end of a stoppage-infested match to ensure that they preserved their slender one goal lead.

Australian defender Milos Degenek was at fault for the goal – attempting a disastrous backpass to Mat Ryan that Mabkhout intercepted, before rounding the ‘keeper and slotting home.

With the win, UAE book a spot in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup tournament and the fans of both nations, Australians mostly, reacted to the match.

The one thing that we can agree on is that the obviously concussed player should never have returned #uaevaus — Jack DH (@Dh123Jack) January 25, 2019

#UAEvAUS one botched back pass and its all over — steven orchard (@stevorch) January 25, 2019

Arnold should be gone, Degenek is useless enjoy mediocrity in the Middle East champ, Milligan is more chance of hitting someone in the crowd with a pass than a teammate & my dead nan is faster & more atheltic than Nabbout. #UAEvAUS #GoSocceroos — Shiellsy (@chadnotweet) January 25, 2019

Chances created in #UAEvAUS:

– UAE (6)

– Chris Ikonomidis (5) — Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) January 25, 2019

Graham Arnold remember when you didn’t want to select in form guys like Taggart, Goodwin, Petratos, Antonis or Troisi and decided to pick guys carrying injuries….. Yeah go fuck yourself your to blame for this #ArnoldOut #UAEvAUS #Socceroos — Aleko (@alekoisawesome) January 25, 2019

Arnold’s over congested style of attack is so flawed our side would be better with real width isn’t created for the fullbacks which just blocks everyone in together and our Cbacks aren’t good enough to make an extra man in the middle #UAEvAUS — Adam Obradovic (@adamo9718) January 25, 2019

I honestly think UAE had quite some luck @afcasiancup on their for me unexpected way to the semis (penalties given that were no penalties e.g.) but at least they can mobilize the home crowd now, it seems. The match against Qatar will be hot. #UAEvAUS #uae #asiancup #Asiancup2019 — Sebastian Saam (@Sebahudin) January 25, 2019

Injuries to key players. Unfortunate mistake not usually seen. While disappointing let’s not lose our heads 🤯 and call in the apocalypse 🧟‍♂️ #UAEvsAUS #UAEvAUS — Brett Griffo (@BrettGriffo) January 25, 2019

I'm going to put this out there right now, we will NOT qualify for 2022 under Arnold. I guarantee that with 110% confidence. We have become the joke of Asia. #UAEvAUS — Matt Percival (@CosmicMatt92) January 25, 2019

Hard to say @Socceroos weren't unlucky tonight but going goalless 3/5 games in a tournament is very poor. Still a lot to answer for, questions already over Arnold's appointment for me #AsianCup2019 #UAEvAUS — Heath Parkes-Hupton (@heath_parkes) January 25, 2019

United Arab Oil Alright who’s the salty guy that did this on Wikipedia was it you Graham Arnold? #UAEvAUS #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/mT7ibRC6qt — Aleko (@alekoisawesome) January 25, 2019

Realistically, #Socceroos should've been out at the Round of 16, but the performance in that match apparently did nothing to give them the kick they needed to improve enough for the quarterfinals. So many questions that need answers now. #Socceroos #AsianCup2019 #UAEvAUS — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) January 25, 2019

ALLAH ALLAH YA #FARESJUMA!!

ALLAH ALLAH YA #FARESJUMA!!

ALLAH ALLAH YA #FARESJUMA!!The gladiator of #UAE national football team. He fell and lost consciousness and came back to play again!! True hero & pride of #UAE. If you haven't seen the match #UAEvAUS you have missed a lot! pic.twitter.com/hyzU1mO9ov — Suleiman Orotta (@orotta) January 25, 2019

Spot on Bozza we need a manager who knows how to breakdown a defence not just play wide and cross wishing someone may get a head to it #UAEvAUS — Luke 🇦🇺 🇵🇱 (@Danniandluke) January 25, 2019

#UAEvAUS Not quite as dire as the World Cup…we were only 2 penalties away from advancing this time! — Craig A (@Mercury_United) January 25, 2019

Australian football standard is going backward while the rest of Asia is moving forward – that’s my biggest concern @ffa out #UAEvAUS @FOXFOOTBALL — Boutros WSW (@bootyz333) January 25, 2019

Arnold failed with the best players this country has produced. What did anyone expect with these players. Book your tickets boys. As spectators for 2022 World Cup. #UAEvAUS — Dimitri Ionnas (@DimitriIonnas) January 25, 2019

Are we done with ARNOLD? I’d take STAJIC but you know that he’s toxic. #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/Jd25uIS3IZ — Steven P (@steeviepee) January 25, 2019

#UAEvAUS The Australian team with no teeth in this tournament !! — أبو البراء (@algohbe) January 25, 2019

Also general disrespect to Asian opponents and tactics through the whole tournament #UAEvAUS — MH07 (@asot138) January 25, 2019

Is it just me or was Boyle the only player we had that was creative and a threat, once he went out we may as well played with no strikers #UAEvAUS — Luke 🇦🇺 🇵🇱 (@Danniandluke) January 25, 2019

バックパスを奪ってUAEが得点。

ミスしたの誰かと思ったらデゲネクさんだよ。元マリノス。 UAE intercepted a back-pass and scored a goal.

What a miss !! Look who it is, Milos Degenek .He is a former Yokohama F.Marinos defender.#AsianCup2019 #UAEvAUS — ex_nextrhythm (@ex_nextrhythm) January 25, 2019

