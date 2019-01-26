AFC Asian Cup |

Australian fans fume as UAE knock toothless defending champions out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019

UAE produced a giant killing in the AFC Cup quarterfinals by beating defending Champions Australia 1-0 and the reactions poured in.

UAE managed to hold on with sheer grit and determination – especially from a clearly concussed Fares Juma –  towards the end of a stoppage-infested match to ensure that they preserved their slender one goal lead.

Australian defender Milos Degenek was at fault for the goal – attempting a disastrous backpass to Mat Ryan that Mabkhout intercepted, before rounding the ‘keeper and slotting home.

With the win, UAE book a spot in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup tournament and the fans of both nations, Australians mostly, reacted to the match.

