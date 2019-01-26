Watch: A disastrous back pass from Australia gift wraps a 1-0 lead to UAE in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

The fast paced game between Australia and UAE was always likely to throw up goals – but not even the most optimistic UAE fan would have imagined it would be this easy.

A weak back pass from Milos Degenek was pounced upon by Ali Mabkhout, and the forward easily rounded Mat Ryan and slotted him into an empty net.

Disaster for the defending Champions Australia as they shoot themselves in the foot. UAE don’t complain.

There was a claim from Degenek that Mohammed Abdulrahman was tripping him up just before he laid on the back pass but nothing doing.

1-0 to UAE in the 68th minute. A nation goes crazy.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)