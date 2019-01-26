AFC Asian Cup 2019: Defending champions Australia crash out as hosts UAE enter semifinals

Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) are through to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after a second half goal from Ali Mabkhout knocked defending champions Australia out of the continental championship on Friday.

The Socceroos had defeated UAE 2-0 in the semifinals on their way to lifting the Asian Cup title in 2015 on their home soil and it was this edition’s hosts UAE who took sweet revenge as Alberto Zaccheroni masterminded a 1-0 victory over Graham Arnold’s team at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

UAE will now face regional rivals Qatar in the second semifinal of the 17th Asian Cup at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two sides played out an entertaining game with Australia threatening to score straight from the kickoff. It was almost a deja vu moment for the UAE fans as Socceroos centre-back Trent Sainsbury rose the highest to direct a corner at goal. However, unlike that night in Brisbane back in 2015, the ball didn’t end up in the back of the net much to the Emiratis’ relief.

4′ Chance! Trent Sainsbury meets a Chris Ikonomidis corner and sends it just over the bar. Four years ago, the Australian defender had given his side the lead against tonight’s opponents in the Asian Cup semifinals in the 3rd minute!#AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/g1hYg7ph7U — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

At the other end, the home side were also in good nick and Ismail Al-Hammadi almost put UAE ahead in the 20th minute. Latching onto a through pass, the Shabab Al-Ahli attacker could only work Australian custodian Mathew Ryan when finding the back of the net would have been easier. The 25,000-plus who had packed the stadium in Al Ain saw plenty of goalmouth action, but most of it was played out around UAE’s goal.

20′ Save! The first big chance of the match falls to UAE’s Ismail Al Hammadi, who runs on to a through ball and shoots straight at Matt Ryan! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/KWLoRip7hy — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

Striker Jamie Maclaren’s effort in the 29th minute lacked power and did not trouble Al Ain FC goalkeeper Khalid Eisa while nirthday boy Apostolos Giannou had a crack at goal in the 40th minute. This time also, Eisa, who was playing at his club’s home ground, was in a good position under the bar to punch the shot clear of the danger.

40′ Save! Apostolos Giannou takes a brilliant touch at the edge of the area to get away from his marker and shoot. However, Khalid Eisa is equal to it. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/Aiy661UBvN — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

End to end action continued and UAE had their best chance to score in the injury time of the first half. UAE’s veteran attacker Ismail Matar sent in a free kick from the right that was flicked on towards the far post by Fares Juma for Mabkhout who somehow managed to head the ball wide from point blank range with the goal gaping!

45+1′ Miss! How has he missed there?! Ali Mabkhout with a free header two yards out from Ryan’s goal. However, the striker puts it over the bar! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/usYy8voyHJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

The match continued in the same fashion after the half-time break and the defending champions had the ball in the back of the net in the 63rd minute when Leckie headed a long ball into the path of Giannou. The AEK Larnaca forward expertly guided the ball past the keeper, however, the play was pulled back after the assistant referee flagged Leckie for offside.

63′ GOOO…Offside! Birthday boy Apostolos Giannou celebrates putting the Socceroos in front, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside. VAR is called in and the ref’s decision stands! It remains 0-0. #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvAUS pic.twitter.com/fduKeLqOCF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 25, 2019

However, the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium was sent into delirium when Mabkhout, the golden boot winner from the 2015 edition of the Asian Cup, put UAE ahead after some disastrous defending from Degenek. Under pressure from Mohamed Abdulrahman, the Australian defender played a ball back to his goalkeeper Ryan. However, Mabkhout intercepted the pass and rounded the custodian to pull UAE ahead.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE 1-0 Australia – Ali Mabkhout (68′)

Zaccheroni’s side sat back to defend their lead for the rest of the half, but Australia failed to create many clear cut chances as the Australians will take the flight back home leaving behind the Asian Cup trophy at the Emirates.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Khalid Eisa, Fares Juma Al-Saadi, Walid Abbas Murad, Ismail Ahmed, Mohamed Gharib (Khalifa Mubarak 18′), Majed Hassan Ahmad, Bandar Mohammed, Ismail Matar (Mohamed Abdulrahman 52′), Ali Salmeen, Ismail Al-Hamadi (Saif Rashid 88′), Ali Mabkhout

AUSTRALIA: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Rhyan Grant, Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Jackson Irvine, Robbie Kruse (Awer Mabil 73′), Chris Ikonomidis, Apostolos Giannou (Andrew Nabbout 80′), Jamie Maclaren (Mathew Leckie 60′)