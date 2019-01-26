Reports: Former Korea Republic captain Koo Ja-cheol retires after AFC Asian Cup 2019 exit

On the back of Korea Republic’s Asian Cup quarterfinals exit at the hands of Qatar, experienced campaigner Koo Ja-cheol intimated to reporters that he had retired from international football.

Ja-cheol, 29, plays his club football for German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and has been capped 71 times for his national team. He also captained the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Ja-cheol, who plays as either a center midfielder or an attacking midfielder, was reported to have intimated to the reporters gathered at the mixed zone following Korean Republic’s 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Qatar that he would be retiring from international football, according to Steve Han, the Korean football writer for Goal.

Just in. Koo Ja-cheol just told the reporters at the mixed zone that he has played his last game for Korea. #AsianCup2019 — Steve Han • 한만성 (@realstevescores) January 25, 2019

Korea Football news, another reliable source for everything Korean football, also tweeted out confirming that the player had indeed called time on his international career.